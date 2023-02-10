State sports brief

BASEBALL

UALR picked fourth in Ohio Valley poll

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock was projected to finish fourth in its debut season in the Ohio Valley Conference, as the league released its preseason poll Thursday.

Southeast Missouri State, which received 16 of 18 first-place votes from the league's coaches and communications directors, was tabbed the favorite with 128 points. Morehead State grabbed the two remaining first-place votes, coming in second at 100 points, ahead of Eastern Illinois (89) and the Trojans (86).

Starting pitcher Jackson Wells was UALR's lone representative on the All-Ohio Valley team, which also featured preseason player of the year, first baseman Jackson Feltner, and preseason pitcher of the year, left-hander John Bakke -- both from Morehead State. Wells, a transfer from Arkansas-Rich Mountain, was Arkansas' 2o21 Gatorade Player of the Year after helping Rogers win the Class 6A state title.

-- Mitchell Gladstone