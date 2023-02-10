Sugar Bears beaten in Rushing’s return

CONWAY -- It wasn't the welcome home University of Central Arkansas women's basketball coach Sandra Rushing had hoped for Thursday night.

Rushing's team fell to Liberty 74-43 at the Farris Center in her first game coaching in-person since Jan. 5.

The Sugar Bears (7-14, 2-8 ASUN) went back-and-forth with Liberty throughout the first half, trailing 21-14 at its conclusion. But the Flames' (16-7, 10-2) lead only grew from there.

The Flames outscored the Sugar Bears 21-7 in the second quarter and 14-8 in the third quarter. Both of those deficits were a result of a 20-5 Liberty run that lasted the final 5:25 of the first half and the first 4:52 of the second half.

"I'll take blame for [that]," Rushing said."When you're doing something wrong on the floor, it's going to be corrected. But when I correct them, they didn't like it."

Kinley Fisher and Randrea Wright, UCA's usual top scorers, combined to shoot 6 of 23 for 26% from the field. Fisher finished with three points, while Wright led the team with 11. Siera Carter provided 10 of UCA's 12 bench points.

Since UCA's last matchup against Liberty, it's dwindled in numbers. The Sugar Bears played Thursday's game with seven players compared to the 14 Flames that saw the court. Rushing said she wouldn't let her team use that as an excuse for poor play.

"[Liberty] is playing a lot better, and we're down a few kids," Rushing said. "I'm not gonna make excuses for seven kids."

UCA's defense was an issue in multiple phases of play. The Sugar Bears allowed the Flames to shoot 58.5% from the field, they were outscored in the paint 48-26 and allowed 6 three-pointers.

That last number was especially frustrating for Rushing.

"We are a much better defensive team than what we showed tonight," Rushing said. "But they chose not to play defense tonight. ... I've been in this 34 years, we do know who the shooter is. We do have a [scouting report]. I am mad about the lack of effort."

Mya Berkman led Liberty with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting. She finished with a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds. Dee Brown had 12 points, including two of the three-pointers. Bella Smuda and Kennedi Williams each had 10 points for Liberty.

Rushing spent the past month in Mississippi caring for her mother's health. In the time since, she's relied on FaceTime and halftime phone calls to coach.

"It feels good [to be back in-person]," Rushing said. "Life's tough, and you get caught in-between. Family's first and always with me."