SUN BELT MEN Texas State 66, Arkansas State 62

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:01 a.m.

SUN BELT MEN

Texas State 66, Arkansas State 62

Arkansas State nearly dug its way out of a 58-49 hole in the final four minutes, but Texas State held off the Red Wolves at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

The Red Wolves, after trailing 33-30 at halftime, took a 49-47 lead with 10:51 remaining before the Bobcats went on an 11-0 run, holding ASU (10-16, 2-11 Sun Belt Conference) scoreless for seven minutes. Markise Davis -- who finished with a season-high 19 points to lead the Red Wolves -- finally broke the drought with a little more than three minutes to play, and Dylan Arnette attempted a three-pointer inside the final 30 seconds with a chance to tie it at 63-63, but it rimmed out.

Texas State (12-14, 5-8) shot 51.2% from the field and went 20 of 25 from the free-throw line, winning the rebounding battle 31-23.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

