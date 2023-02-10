SUN BELT WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 98, TROY 92

Led by a career-high 21 points from Mailyn Wilkerson, Arkansas State upset Sun Belt Conference-leading Troy on Thursday night at Trojan Arena in Troy, Ala.

The Red Wolves shot 43.7% from the field and 27 of 32 at the free-throw line, scoring at least 90 points for the third time this season. Leilani Augmon, Lauryn Pendleton and Anna Griffin each scored 16 points, while Izzy Higginbottom finished with 12, joining Wilkerson in double figures.

ASU (8-16, 3-10 Sun Belt) led 30-22 after a quarter, but the Trojans whittled the deficit down to 48-41 at halftime and 66-65 after three quarters. Troy (15-9, 10-3) eventually tied the game at 75-75 before the Red Wolves regained control with a 15-7 push over nearly five minutes.



