Super Quiz: “Final Jeopardy” Questions

1. The two main religions on this island nation are Greek Orthodox and Islam.

2. The only U.S. state that borders four Great Lakes.

3. Number of U.S. states that touch the Pacific Ocean.

4. This small town in Tuscany was the birthplace of the man who painted the "Mona Lisa."

5. The four corners on a Monopoly board are Go, Free Parking and these two.

6. Walt Whitman called this "the beautiful uncut hair of graves."

7. This 1883 classic ends with the words "A well-behaved little boy!"

8. These are the two U.S. states with only one consonant in their names.

9. The only solo artist to have five Billboard No. 1 albums before the age of 19.

ANSWERS:

1. Cyprus

2. Michigan

3. Five

4. Vinci

5. Jail and Go to Jail

6. Grass

7. "Pinocchio"

8. Iowa and Ohio

9. Justin Bieber