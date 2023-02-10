Texan moved by UA’s academics





One of the top recruits visiting the University of Arkansas for Prospect Day on Jan. 28 left Fayetteville impressed with the family atmosphere within the football program.

Junior cornerback Braylon Conley, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Humble (Texas) Atascocita was one of about 70 recruits from the 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes on hand that day.

"Coach [Sam] Pittman has great energy and personality," Conley said. "It's widespread throughout the staff and facility. They want to get to know the person as well as the player. The staff is big on family and teamwork."

Conley has approximately 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, TCU, Louisville, Wisconsin, Oregon, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado, Washington and others.

Conley has a 4.36 grade-point average and is looking to major in engineering. Arkansas' emphasis on academic success resonated with him and his parents.

"I am a student before athlete, so when I talk to schools, academics always become a topic," Conley said. "Something my parents instilled in me at an early age."

The approximate 55,000-square foot Jerry and Gene Jones Family Student-Athlete Success Center grabbed the attention of Conley.

"Love it. It has everything you need ... multiple computer labs and numerous tutoring rooms," Conley said.

Conley was named to the All-District 21-6A first team as a junior while leading the Eagles to a 11-3 record and the Class 6A Division I quarterfinals.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network met with Conley in December and had high praise for the 4-star prospect.

"He's an outstanding athlete and one of the better cover corners in Texas," Lemming said. "Big time speed, loose hips and exceptional change of direction."

Razorbacks coaches in all sports talk about how the Hogs receive state wide support.

"Arkansas has a big fan base being that there is no professional teams in the state," Conley said.

Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson head up Conley's recruitment.

"Both are great guys, easy to talk to and always giving good advice about life just not football," Conley said. "How important it is to be a good person and citizen. Talked about how important your degree is for life after football."

The trip enhanced his relationship with Woodson and Wilson.

"Yes, it is still early but it definitely helped our relationship," Conley said.

Conley, who's expected to be a team captain as a senior, shows an impressive level of maturity for his age. He credits his parents, Ryan and Markeasha Conley for his upbringing.

"They support me through it all," Conley said. "I love to make them proud."

Conley previously visited Texas, TCU, Kansas State and Louisville prior to Arkansas. Another visit to Fayetteville might happen.

"Not 100% sure at the moment," he said. "I have some other visits being planned so I will have to see how it goes."

