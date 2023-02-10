Thaden students get green light on Bentonville intersection plan, but still have work to do

BENTONVILLE -- A Thaden School project to improve a downtown intersection continues to move forward after a meeting with a city committee Feb. 6.

There is still work to be done before the project is a go, though, said Sam Slaton, a Thaden teacher.

Thaden students met with the city's Traffic Signage and Safety Committee to discuss their plan that came from an Urban Studies class Slaton teaches for students in grades nine through 12.

The Eighth and Main streets intersection marks the northwest corner of the Thaden campus and separates the school from Heroes Coffee and Crepes Paulette, two popular after-school destinations, Slaton said.

The intersection with a four-way stop lacks pedestrian infrastructure and signs, creating a dangerous environment, he said.

The students first presented their plan at the Jan. 9 Traffic Signage and Safety Committee meeting, then met with committee members and other city officials at the intersection Jan. 23 with tweaks to the plan.

The students on Feb. 6 received formal approval to install crosswalks, stop bars and pedestrian flags at the intersection, Slaton said.

The students next need to coordinate with the Police Department on a traffic control plan and with the Streets Department to procure a right of way permit. After that, students will get stencils and paint from the Trailblazers to install the crosswalks and stop bars, Slaton said.

Trailblazers is a nonprofit formed in 2021 through the merger of NWA Trailblazers and BikeNWA, according to the Trailblazers' website.

A pedestrian flag is attached to a stop sign and pedestrians carry it across the intersection to another stop sign. A stop bar is a wide white line pavement marking that extends across all lanes in one direction to indicate where to stop.

The committee on Feb. 6 also recommended moving forward in the approval process to put artwork in the intersection, said Dennis Birge, city transportation director.

Students will create a final design and submit it to the city Public Art Advisory Committee. If the committee approves the design, the plan will go to the City Council for final approval, Slaton said.

The students' presentation showed intersection art from Fayetteville, Conway, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tampa Bay, Fla., Providence, R.I., and Trenton, N.J.

The work will only be temporary because the $27.8 million Eighth Street project will come through the intersection. Work will be done in seven phases from the intersection of Southwest I Street to its intersection with Southeast J Street -- a span of about 1.4 miles, Birge said.

Southeast J Street is one of the boundaries of the new Walmart home office campus, which is under construction. Walmart will build the section on Eighth Street that will run through its headquarters, Birge said.

Work is now being done on Eighth Street from Walton Boulevard to Southwest A Street.

"We have it under contract currently through our Eighth Street project to make those improvements," Birge said. "Once the project is completed, there will be a signal installed with pedestrian and bicycle crossing included."

The students would like temporary improvements now, since the project isn't scheduled for completion until late 2024, he said.

"The students did a very good job of researching, collecting data and presenting their concerns along with their proposed solutions," Birge said. "They were very prepared and professional; they have been great to work with."

Thaden student Cambria Fish holds a street project visual layout, Monday, January 23, 2023 on the corner of SW 8th St. and S Main St. in Bentonville. Thaden School students met with the city Traffic Signage and Safety Committee to discuss a traffic calming project that the students have come up with.



Thaden student Noelle Wilkinson shakes hands with Dennis Birge, transportation director for the City of Bentonville, Monday, January 23, 2023 on the corner of SW 8th St. and S Main St. in Bentonville. Thaden School students met with the city Traffic Signage and Safety Committee to discuss a traffic calming project that the students have come up with.



Thaden student Cambria Fish (from left) hands a street project visual layout to Paxton Roberts, managing director of Trailblazers, Monday, January 23, 2023 on the corner of SW 8th St. and S Main St. in Bentonville. Thaden School students met with the city Traffic Signage and Safety Committee to discuss a traffic calming project that the students have come up with.


