The Southern Fried Podcast: Downtown Little Rock’s Big Bad resurgence

Little Rock restaurateur Ben Brainard joins Rex Nelson on the latest episode of the Southern Fried Podcast.

Brainard, a pillar of the Arkansas food scene, opened a Big Bad Breakfast in West Little Rock last year. With the first location rapidly becoming a breakfast hot spot, Brainard announced plans to open a second shop downtown.

He and Rex discuss the capital city’s booming restaurant culture and recent developments — including Lyon College’s plans to open dental and veterinary schools — that have sparked a resurgence in Downtown Little Rock.

