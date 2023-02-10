Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Fried Podcast: Downtown Little Rock’s Big Bad resurgence

by Rex Nelson | Today at 3:46 p.m.

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here: arkansasonline.com/southernfried37/]  

Little Rock restaurateur Ben Brainard joins Rex Nelson on the latest episode of the Southern Fried Podcast.

Brainard, a pillar of the Arkansas food scene, opened a Big Bad Breakfast in West Little Rock last year. With the first location rapidly becoming a breakfast hot spot, Brainard announced plans to open a second shop downtown. 

He and Rex discuss the capital city’s booming restaurant culture and recent developments — including Lyon College’s plans to open dental and veterinary schools — that have sparked a resurgence in Downtown Little Rock. 

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT