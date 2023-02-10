These Northwest Arkansas restaurants are taking Valentine’s Day reservations

Forgot Valentine's Day? Looking for a last-minute for a table for two? Here are a few Northwest Arkansas and River Valley restaurants offering special dining options. We'll be back next week with loads of restaurant news from across the region.

Atlas -- 208 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville: Five course tasting dinner on Feb. 14. $110 per person.

Bar Cleeta -- 110 N.W. Second St., Bentonville: Five course dinner on Feb. 14. $165 per person.

Berretto / Scotch and Soda -- 121 W. Central Ave., Bentonville: Three course dinner on Feb. 14. $95 per couple.

Big Sexy Food -- 107 E. Emma Ave., Springdale: Three course dinner alongside regular menu on Feb. 14. $40 per couple.

B List on the Bricks -- 105 S. Third St., Rogers: Five course Moroccan-themed dinner with available wine pairings on Feb. 14. $75 per person.

Cheers at the Old Post Office -- 1 W. Center St., Fayetteville: Special Valentine's Day menu on Feb. 11, 12 and 14. Prices will vary.

The Farmer's Table Cafe -- 1079 S. School Ave., Fayetteville: Special Valentine's Day menu on Feb. 10, 11 and 14. Prices will vary.

Girls Gone BBQ -- 2630 E. Citizens Drive, Fayetteville: Special Valentine's Day menu on Feb. 14. Prices will vary.

Isabella's Italian -- 908 E. Rolling Hills Drive, Fayetteville: Special Valentine's Day menu on Feb. 14. $95 per person.

Louise -- 2205 S.W. I St., Bentonville: Three course dinner on Feb. 14. $75 per person.

Mavis Wine Co. -- 718 N. Second St., Rogers: Four course dinner with available wine pairings on Feb. 14. $120 per person.

Mermaids -- 2217 N. College Ave., Fayetteville: Special Valentine's Day menu on Feb. 14. $95 per person.

Mirabella's Table -- 4200 S. 48th St., Rogers: Four course dinner on Feb. 14. $100 per couple.

Mockingbird Kitchen -- 1466 N. College Ave., Fayetteville: Special Valentine's Day menu alongside regular menu on Feb. 14. Prices will vary.

Pressroom -- 100 N.W. Second St., Bentonville: Special Valentine's Day menu on Feb. 14. Price unspecified.

Sassafras Springs Vineyard -- 6461 E. Guy Terry Road, Springdale: Three course dinner, open wine bar and dance on Feb. 11. $125 per person.

Social Project Brewing Company -- 600 S.W. 41st St., Bentonville: Three course dinner by Food Truck De El Chefe, plus four beers. $33 per person.

Southern Food Company -- 3575 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville: Four course dinner on Feb. 14. $150 per couple.

StoneHouse -- 8801 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith: Five course dinner on Feb. 14. $125 per person.

Table on 6th -- 406 S.E. Sixth St., Bentonville: Special Valentine's Day menu on Feb. 14. Price unspecified.

Theo's -- 318 N. Campbell Ave., Fayetteville: Five course tasting dinner on Feb. 14. $90 per person.

Theo's -- 3300 S. Market St., Rogers: Five course dinner on Feb. 14. $80 per person.

Uncork'd -- 5501 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith: Special Valentine's Day menu on Feb. 14. Price unspecified.

Don't see your restaurant listed? Email us at gmoore@nwaonline.com with the name, address and details about Valentine's Day offerings.

And...

Lastly, here's a cocktail recipe for your next romantic evening, courtesy of Pink House Alchemy.

You can find a 'Gimme Some Sugar' cocktail kit at the business' Fayetteville store or on its website.

Ingredients: 1.5 ounces gin or vodka; .5 ounce fresh lemon juice; .5 ounce pH Hibiscus Rose syrup; sparkling rosé

Method: 1. Rim a coupe glass or champagne flute with pH hibiscus lavender sugar. 2. Stir ingredients on ice in a mixing glass, then strain into the prepared glass. 3. Top with sparkling rosé and garnish with a pineapple flower. 4. Enjoy, life is sweet!

Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.