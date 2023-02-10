Tyson shareholders reject antibiotics proposal, elect board members at 60th annual meeting

A shareholder proposal that would have Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc. comply with the World Health Organization's antibiotic requirements for beef and pork was defeated Thursday morning at the company's 60th annual meeting.

The proposal asked the meat giant to institute a company policy complying with the WHO's guidelines on the use of medically important antimicrobials in food-producing animals. The proposal was defeated by a majority shareholder vote but the exact count was not given.

The proposal by nonprofit The Shareholder Commons acknowledged that the company does prohibit the use of antibiotics in chicken, and markets some beef and pork as being raised without antibiotics, but argued the company does not limit its antibiotic use in beef and pork beyond legal compliance. The proposal said overuse of antibiotics can cause antibiotic resistance, which could have a devastating public health and economic impact to the industry and thereby hurt shareholders.

"Tyson's profit gain that comes at the expense of public health is a bad trade for Tyson's diversified shareholders, who rely on broad economic growth to achieve their financial objectives," the shareholder proposal read. "By changing its policies and adhering to the WHO Guidelines, Tyson could save lives, contribute to a more resilient economy, and protect its diversified investors' portfolios."

Tyson Foods had recommended voters reject the proposal contending the "proposal is unnecessary because the Company has already instituted a policy on antibiotic use that addresses the WHO's non-binding guidelines on the use of antimicrobials."

The company's voting structure comprises two stock types: Class A, which is worth one vote per share; and Class B, worth 10 votes per share and largely owned by the Tyson family, which accounts for the majority of the voting power, according to the company's latest proxy statement.

The shareholders meeting was held in Springdale at the company's original headquarters on Emma Street and webcast on Tyson Food's website.

The meeting was overseen by Chairman John H. Tyson, who noted the company had made great strides since it was founded by his grandfather and father. He placed a great deal of the company's success with its dedicated workforce.

At one point, John H. Tyson handed the meeting over to his son, John R. Tyson, the company's new chief financial officer.

"I remember the day my dad turned some things over to me," John H. Tyson said.

John R. Tyson said the company had done well over the past five years and despite a current challenging environment was well positioned for the future. Chief Executive Officer Donnie King noted the company had given bonuses and improved its benefits to its workers as part of its goal to become a highly sought-after place to work.

Earlier this month, Tyson Foods reported earnings for its first quarter of fiscal 2023 that showed most of its food segments lagging and widely missing analysts' estimates. The company reported net income of $316 million, or 88 cents per share compared with $1.1 billion, or $3.07 per share, for the year-ago quarter. The company maintained its sales guidance but lowered some margin expectations. Tyson Foods is projecting sales of $55 billion to $57 billion for fiscal 2023. In recent months Tyson Foods has also replaced several key executives.

As part of the meeting a majority vote of shareholders ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for Tyson Foods. PricewaterhouseCoopers provides accounting services for Walt Disney, Goldman Sachs, Ford Motor Corp. and IBM.

Shareholders also approved the company's slate of 13 directors including John H. Tyson, Donnie King and Noel White, along with independent directors Les R. Baledge, Mike Beebe, Maria Claudia Borras, David J. Bronczek, Mikel A. Durham, Jonathan D. Mariner, Kevin M. McNamara, Cheryl S. Miller, Jeffrey K. Schomburger and Barbara A. Tyson.

Tyson shares closed at $60.54, down 66 cents or about 1% in trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $59.38 and as high as $99.85 over the past year.