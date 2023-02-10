UALR women turn up second-half pressure





There was very little celebrating for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock after its comfortable win against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday.

So what if the Trojans had allowed 15 points in the first half? They'd just surrendered 44 over the final 20 minutes -- more than in several whole games this season.

The nation's No. 6 scoring defense couldn't turn in a second consecutive dud of a half, right?

Evidently not.

"I told them at halftime, 'We're playing this game the way we finished the last game: Not much intensity,' " UALR Coach Joe Foley said, his team trailing at the break for only the second time in conference play. " 'If things don't change, you're going to get your tails beat.' "

And did the adjustments come, with the Trojans, who trailed 31-30 at halftime, putting on a defensive masterclass in the third and fourth quarters to turn away Morehead State and win 61-46 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Tia Harvey led UALR with 16 points -- joined in double figures by Faith Lee (13 points) and Sali Kourouma (12) -- but the Trojans' offensive numbers Thursday afternoon were far less impactful than their effort on the other end of the floor.

UALR (15-9, 12-1 Ohio Valley Conference) not only held the Eagles to 15 points after halftime, but the hosts forced 14 turnovers that led to 20 of their own points and didn't let Morehead State (9-15, 5-8) log a single assist.

"We just weren't doing what we're supposed to do," Lee said of the Trojans' first-half defensive woes. "The biggest difference [after halftime] was getting over screens. We were icing screens and giving more help. We were playing as a team."

Veronica Charles, who finished with a game-high 17 points, did much of the damage early for the Eagles with 3 three-pointers in the first two quarters. Although UALR jumped out to 6-0 and 22-12 leads, Morehead State came surging back both times.

Neither Foley nor Lee said the noise from the 2,300-plus students made communicating defensively a challenge.

In fact, the Trojans relished the chance to play in front of their largest crowd this season as UALR hosted its annual School Day game with kids from 31 different area schools willing the Trojans on.

UALR ended the third quarter on a 7-2 run, then rode the momentum into the fourth, as the Eagles never got closer than six points. It helped, too, that the Trojans made their fair share of points at the free-throw line -- 19 of 22 in the second half and 21 of 24 for the game -- but there was plenty of praise for an audience that repeatedly took noise levels above 100 decibels.

"They couldn't hear me talking during timeouts, and that's not a bad thing," Foley said. "If you create an atmosphere like that, the kids stay pumped up, they stay focused, and it means something, so I enjoy it.

"I wish every game was that loud. ... It's a lot of fun, and I think it's a lot of fun for those kids."









Gallery: UALR vs Morehead State Women







