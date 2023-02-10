UCLA-Oregon Men’s College Basketball Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

The first week of men’s college basketball moneyline picks were, indeed, money: 4-0, thanks to Indiana, Saint Mary’s, Miami and Tennessee. Let’s see if we can run that back again in week two. On to the picks:

No. 7 UCLA at Oregon

Game Info: Feb. 11, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

UCLA Straight-Up Record: 20-4 (11-2 Pac-12)

UCLA Against the Spread Record: 14-10

Oregon Straight-Up Record: 15-10 (9-5 Pac-12)

Oregon Against the Spread Record: 13-11-1

The Bruins visit Oregon for a game that could have a big impact on the Pac-12 race. UCLA entered the week with a half-game lead on Arizona and a full game on USC, but this trip is never easy. UCLA is coming off a game at Oregon State Thursday night to play in Eugene, where it has not won since Mick Cronin became the coach in 2019.

However, the old saying is that defense travels, and nobody in the conference plays better on that end of the court than the Bruins. Their defense is third nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s metrics, disrupting offenses with steals and forcing turnovers. Oregon has improved offensively, but this will be another level of challenge.

UCLA’s veteran core of Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell, Jaylen Clark and David Singleton are motivated to end the losing streak at Oregon. And to take the school’s first Pac-12 title since 2013. And to keep the push going for a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed. Lots to play for.

MONEYLINE BET: UCLA

