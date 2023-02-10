UConn-Creighton Men’s College Basketball Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

A pair of top-25 teams clash for the second time this season Saturday when No. 23 Creighton welcomes No. 21 UConn.

There are two Big East teams back moving in the right direction after some earlier struggles. Both are in solid NCAA Tournament shape, but the Bluejays also are in the hunt for the Big East regular-season title.

UConn has won three in a row after six losses in the previous eight games. But Creighton has won seven in a row, with point guard Ryan Nembhard playing at a high level, big man Ryan Kalkbrenner converting inside at a high rate and Baylor Scheierman dropping in shots from outside the arc.

No. 21 UConn vs. No. 23 Creighton

Game Info: Feb. 11, 2023 | 2 p.m. ET | Fox

UConn Straight-Up Record: 19-6 (8-6 Big East)

UConn Against The Spread Record: 15-9-1

Creighton Straight-Up Record: 16-8 (10-3 Big East)

Creighton Against The Spread Record: 12-12

Bet on College Basketball at SI Sportsbook

The Huskies won the matchup in Connecticut a month ago, but Creighton is undefeated at home and will remain that way. The Jays are looking progressively more like the Final Four contender they were expected to be in the preseason.

BET: Creighton Moneyline

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.