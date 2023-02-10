Van Buren police chief confirms Wednesday shooting, provides update





VAN BUREN -- The city's police chief confirmed four people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Van Buren home.

According to Police Chief Jaime Hammond, four men between ages 22 and 26 were arguing inside a house. Hammond did not give the address of the home.

Hammond said during the argument, a 22-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot the other three men. One of the three then pulled out his gun and shot the 22-year-old.

The men were hit in the abdomens, torsos, and legs, Hammond said.

All four were brought to a local hospital. One of the men had been released by Thursday morning.

All four are expected to survive, Hammond said. The county prosecutor's office will determine any charges.

No more information was available Thursday morning.



