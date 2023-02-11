A bit more rouge: Just try not to sing along with Moulin Rouge! The Musical

As soon as you enter Baum Walker Hall for Moulin Rouge! The Musical you're immersed in the world created in the Baz Luhrmann film. As audience members find their seats, swanky sexy music plays as the ensemble slinks seductively throughout the stage trimmed with layered, heart-shaped cutouts accented with lacy details and framed by rouge curtains. The design resembles a giant, pop-up Valentine's Day card -- appropriate as the musical is billed as a Valentine to musical theater. It lives up to that promise in many ways.

Prior to the show, it took 11 trucks to bring Moulin Rouge! The Musical to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Every truck was worth it. This was by far one of the most visually spectacular shows that I've ever seen. I especially love the way that artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec's painting was brought into the story. In the movie, his character was overshadowed, but it is highlighted in this production, not only visually, but by a stellar performance of the character by Nick Rashad Burroughs who played the artist that immortalized the Moulin Rouge.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is one of those instances where the changes from the movie to the on-stage musical were good ones. Firstly in the characters, Satine has far more agency than her counterpart played by Nicole Kidman on the big screen. While Courtney Reed, who plays Satine on stage, does give her character the sound of a Disney Princess at times, she isn't passive about her choices and is more assertive when dealing with the male characters of the story. She's not a flat character in this production. Also, there's more camaraderie on stage between the dancers, who do more to carry the plot of the story in this run than in the original movie.

Ahead of the show, Reed mentioned in her interview with What's Up! that The Duke of Monroth's character, played by Andrew Brewer, was sexier than his cinematic counterpart. While he wasn't more fleshed out in this version, he had more time to develop. In the beginning, Brewer's Duke is more funny than malevolent. His theme song is a mash-up of the Rolling Stones's "Sympathy for the Devil" and "You Can't Always Get What You Want" with a sprinkle of "Gimme Shelter," which provides an immediate color to his relationship with Satine and the Moulin Rouge.

Austin Durant plays the role of Harold Zidler and looks a lot like British actor Matt Berry in this role. Durant uses that resemblance to his advantage by creating a character that is much more sympathetic and funny. He and Satine are more like partners in this telling of the story of a failing theater/brothel. The manic pacing in Luhrmann's movie, which was established in Romeo + Juliet and carried over to Moulin Rouge, is gone from this narrative and Zidler's character. Which is a welcome change. That rapid sort of storytelling worked for bringing Shakespeare to film in the '90s. For this story, it was just too much. I was glad that the writers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical eighty-sixed that pace and settled on a more natural progression of storytelling.

The best change from screen to stage is that the actors are better singers. Last night, a swing, Jack Cahill-Lemme, played Christian, the love-lorn expatriate devoted to composing love songs for Satine. Cahill-Lemme is a much better singer than Ewan McGregor, who played Christian in the movie. His Americanness adds a little bit of humor to his and Satine's meet cute, but his ability to belt out the songs secures his performance, especially for the tune that Lizzo went viral for on TikTok. I don't want to give too many spoilers here, but his performance of the song was as good as hers.

Every actor on stage was a triple threat -- incredible singers, dancers and actors. When I chatted with Courtney Reed about the music, she raved about how if you just didn't know that these were hit songs it would just seem like they were written for this story. This was especially true for Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance," which came out nine years after the movie.

While watching the show, I kept trying to "name that tune" and was pleasantly surprised by a few updates to the soundtrack, some of which added a comedic flair. My favorite additions were from Talking Heads, Outkast and Lorde -- but again, I don't want to give too much away. Part of the charm of using these songs is the surprise.

I also like the way that "Lady Marmalade" anchors the beginning and the end of the show. Even though the cast had to work to energize the Friday night crowd, the audience was dancing and clapping along with the "Can Can Can" under confetti by the end of the show. My only complaint about the storytelling was the sequence through me off a bit, but it takes nothing away from the story. It's just a tad distracting as the cast stages the changes perfectly.

FAQ

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

WHAT -- A celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and above all – love. The 2001 Baz Luhrmann film comes to the stage with a remixed musical mashup of songs from "from Offenbach to Lady Gaga."

WHEN -- 2 & 8 p.m. Feb. 11; 2 p.m. Feb. 12; 7 p.m. Feb. 14 & Feb. 15; 1:30 & 7 p.m. Feb. 16; 8 p.m. Feb. 17; 2 & 8 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19

WHERE -- Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

COST -- Tickets start at $51

INFO -- 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org