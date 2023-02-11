Sections
Argument led to shooting of four men at Van Buren home, police chief says

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Police tape

VAN BUREN -- An argument led to the shooting of four men Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief Jaime Hammond said Thursday.

The men, between 22 and 26 years old, were arguing inside a house. Hammond did not give the address of the home.

Hammond said during the argument, a 22-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot the other three men. One of those three then pulled out his gun and shot the 22-year-old.

The men were hit in the abdomens, torsos and legs, Hammond said.

All four were brought to a local hospital. One had been released by Thursday morning.

All four are expected to survive, Hammond said. The county prosecutor's office will determine any charges.


Print Headline: Four men shot in Van Buren

