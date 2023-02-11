Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s revenues inn January surge, stoked by $1.35B Mega Millions run





Bolstered by a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot run, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's revenue in January surged from $47.2 million over a year ago to $56.1 million.

As a result, the amount the lottery raised for college scholarships in January increased from $7.7 million a year ago to $11.9 million, the lottery reported Friday in its monthly report to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Legislature's lottery oversight committee.

A single ticket-holder in Maine won an estimated $1.35 billion in a Mega Millions drawing Jan. 13, according to The Associated Press.

Lottery Director Eric Hagler said Friday that game margins with draw game ticket sales are significantly higher than with scratch-off ticket sales.

"Therefore, when draw game sales increase, we see a spike in net proceeds that are a direct result of enhanced margins," he said in a written statement. "Additionally, the monthly accounting adjustment for cash-to-accrual swung to the positive this month in the amount of $1.5 [million]."

Arkansas' lottery started selling tickets Sept. 28, 2009, and has helped finance Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships for more than 30,000 students during 11 of the past 12 fiscal years.

In January, the lottery's scratch-off ticket revenue increased from $36.9 million a year ago to $39.7 million, while the draw-game ticket revenue increased from $10.2 million a year ago to $16.3 million.

The lottery's draw-game tickets include Powerball, Mega Millions, Fast Play, Natural State Jackpot, Lucky for Life, Cash 3, Cash 4 and Arkansas LOTTO.

In January, the lottery's Mega Millions ticket revenue reached $6.3 million -- up from $2.1 million a year ago -- and the lottery's Powerball ticket revenue totaled $3.8 million -- up from $3.6 million a year ago -- according to the lottery's reports.

Hagler said Friday the lottery enjoyed "a tremendous game launch in the [scratch-off ticket] category that saw excellent sell-through at the counter.

"Unquestionably, the draw game category was driven by outsized jackpots in both Mega Millions and Powerball," he said.

"Our players have been very fortunate this year to see life-changing jackpots offered, and they responded accordingly at the till," Hagler said. "While we did not have an Arkansan win the top prize, we were pleased to see winners in Arkansas who won tier-prizes, including a $100,000 and several $50K Powerball prize winners in January."

He said the initial jackpot for the lottery's newest game, Arkansas LOTTO, continues to rise and is currently rolling at $1.5 million, but he's not sure how to explain why nobody has won the jackpot yet for this lottery's game that started in September 2022 "as winning combinations are a result of statistical odds.

"The more combinations of numbers that are played, the greater chance of the jackpot being hit," Hagler said. "The game is still in its infancy having been launched in September 2022. Our research indicated that players wanted a draw game that rolled beyond $1 [million] and that is only sold in Arkansas, and we delivered just that. We are seeing excellent sell-through and the comments I have personally received indicate that our players are enjoying playing a new Arkansas-only draw game."

January is the seventh month of fiscal year 2023, which started July 1, 2022, and ends June 30, 2023.

During the first seven months of fiscal 2023, the lottery's revenue total $359.2 million, an increase from $337.3 million in the same period in fiscal 2022.

So far in fiscal 2023, the lottery's scratch-off ticket revenue is $270.5 million, down slightly from $275.6 million in the same period in fiscal 2022, while the lottery's draw game ticket revenue is $88.2 million, up markedly from $61.2 million in the same period in fiscal 2022. The lottery also collects fees from retailers.

During the first seven months of fiscal 2023, the lottery has raised $65.3 million for college scholarships -- up from $54.4 million in the same period in fiscal 2022.

At the end of each fiscal year, the lottery transfers the balance of its unclaimed prize reserve fund, minus $1 million, to scholarships. The lottery's unclaimed prize reserve fund totaled $7 million on Jan. 31, after receiving $379,546 in unclaimed prizes in January.

For fiscal 2023, the lottery projected total revenue of $535.9 million and raising $91.4 million for college scholarships.

Hagler said the amount the lottery has raised for scholarships so far in fiscal 2023 is $17.9 million ahead of its projected budget.

As for whether the lottery expects to raise more than $100 million for college scholarships in fiscal 2023, he said "in the gaming world, there are no guarantees so I will not speak in absolutes.

"Regardless, if the current fiscal year trends remain in play, we are on-track to raise $100 [million] for college scholarships in FY23," Hagler said.

In fiscal 2022, the lottery collected revenue of $580.2 million and raised $99.7 million for college scholarships. They were the second-largest amounts the lottery has reported in any fiscal year, trailing only fiscal 2021 when the lottery collected revenue of $632.5 million and raised $106.6 million for college scholarships.

Lottery officials attributed the records set in fiscal 2021 in part to factors brought on by the covid-19 pandemic, such as people spending more time at home.

SCHOLARSHIPS

The Arkansas Academic Challenge scholarships are financed with lottery proceeds, plus $20 million a year in state general revenue.

So far in fiscal 2023, the Division of Higher Education has handed out Academic Challenge Scholarships totaling $39.1 million to 28,146 students, according to Nick Fuller, the division's assistant director of finance.

In fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, the division awarded a total of $75.1 million in Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships to 28,716 students.

Fiscal 2022 is the first fiscal year in the past 12 fiscal years that Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships were awarded to fewer than 30,000 students. Fuller has said that's because of the continued trend of overall enrollment decline in higher education and the total number of high school students continuing to get smaller, leading to a smaller pool from which scholarships are awarded.

For fiscal 2023, the division projects awarding a total of $78 million in Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships to 27,250 students.

The amount handed out for the Academic Challenge Scholarships peaked at $132.9 million in fiscal 2013, with awards going to 33,353 students. Scholarship totals have dropped largely because the Legislature cut the amount of initial scholarships several times.

The 2017 Legislature created the Workforce Challenge Scholarship to use excess proceeds to provide up to $800 per year for students enrolled in programs that lead to qualifications in high-demand occupations.

So far in fiscal 2023, the Division of Higher Education has handed out Workforce Challenge Scholarships totaling $368,743 to 2,168 students, Fuller said Thursday.

In fiscal 2022, the division awarded these scholarships to 690 students and disbursed $605,694. In fiscal 2023, the division projects it will distribute Workforce Challenge Scholarships to 1,000 students and disburse $1 million.

The 2019 Legislature created the Concurrent Challenge program that allows high school juniors and seniors to receive the scholarships for a semester or an academic year in which they are enrolled in an endorsed concurrent course or certain programs.

So far in fiscal 2023, the division has handed out Concurrent Challenge Scholarships totaling $1.4 million to 7,139 students, Fuller said.

For the Concurrent Challenge program, the division awarded scholarships to 16,432 students and disbursed $2.7 million in fiscal 2022. In fiscal 2023, the division projects awarding Concurrent Challenge Scholarships to 13,750 students and disbursing $2.75 million.





Lottery revenue in January





