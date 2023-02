Arkansas State men at Georgia Southern

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Ga.

RECORDS Arkansas State 10-16, 2-11 Sun Belt Conference; Georgia Southern 13-13, 6-7

SERIES Georgia Southern leads 11-7

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;11.1;3.3

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;11.0;9.3

G Terrance Ford, 6-1, Sr.;9.6;2.2

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;9.0;4.1

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, Fr.;4.8;5.1

COACH Mike Balado (79-96 in sixth season at Arkansas State and overall)

Georgia Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Andrei Savrasov, 6-7, Sr.;13.5;6.9

G Jalen Finch, 6-1, Sr.;10.6;3.6

F Kaden Archie, 6-6, Sr.;9.7;3.3

G Tyren Moore, 5-11, Jr.;8.5;2.4

F Carlos Curry, 6-11, Sr.;7.8;7.3

COACH Brian Burg (38-41 in third season at Georgia Southern and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Ga. Southern

65.2;Points for;69.2

67.3;Points against;65.6

+0.9;Rebound margin;+2.7

+0.1;Turnover margin;+2.3

42.9;FG pct.;45.0

34.4;3-pt. pct.;28.5

66.8;FT pct.;65.9

CHALK TALK ASU rolled to a 74-56 win in Jonesboro during the lone meeting between these teams last season. ... Georgia Southern has seven players averaging between 7.7 and 13.5 points per game. ... The Red Wolves are fourth in the Sun Belt in three-point shooting, hitting 34.5% of their attempts. ... Eagles forward Andrei Savrasov is fifth in the Sun Belt in shooting, hitting at a 48.2% clip.

-- Mitchell Gladstone