Arkansas State women at James Madison

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Va.

RECORDS ASU 8-16, 3-10 Sun Belt Conference; James Madison 19-6, 9-4

SERIES ASU leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;14.2;2.9

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;12.3;5.2

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;9.2;7.6

G Leilani Augmon, 5-11, So.;7.7;4.9

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.8;6.9

COACH Destinee Rogers (16-26 in second season at ASU and overall)

James Madison

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kiki Jefferson, 6-1, Jr.;18.1;8.3

C Kseniia Kozlova, 6-4, Jr.;10.3;5.0

G Jamia Hazell, 5-8, Jr.;8.6;3.6

F Kobe King-Hawea, 6-0, Jr.;4.7;3.0

G Caroline Germond, 5-7, Sr.;3.9;2.2

COACH Sean O'Regan (149-60 in seventh season at James Madison and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;JMU

67.2;Points for;70.0

71.7;Points against;60.7

-2.7;Rebound margin;+8.2

+1.1;Turnover margin;-0.6

37.4;FG pct.;41.2

29.7;3-pt. pct.;30.4

72.8;FT pct.;72.1

CHALK TALK The only previous meeting between these programs came on Jan. 4, 1994, when ASU won 71-58 at Miami. ... Mailyn Wilkerson scored a career-high 21 points in the Red Wolves' upset win at Troy on Thursday night. ... Dukes guard Kiki Jefferson ranks second in the Sun Belt in scoring at 18.1 points per game and is second in rebounds with 8.3 per game, 6.8 on the defensive glass.

-- Mitchell Gladstone