Capital murder suspect, 17, has Little Rock case moved to juvenile court

A Little Rock teenager shown on video at age 16 firing a gun into a car where two men were wounded, one fatally, will face his capital-murder charges in juvenile court, a Pulaski County Circuit judge ruled on Friday, overruling prosecutors who wanted to try Omarion Fitzgerald Williams as an adult.

After a three-hour hearing Friday, Judge Leon Johnson sided with public defender Colleen Kordsmeier, who argued for Williams, now 17, to be transferred to juvenile court as an extended juvenile jurisdiction offender, a designation that would leave the teen open to a prison sentence if he's not deemed rehabilitated by age 21.

The judge said he was persuaded that Williams could be rehabilitated by the educational, medical and therapeutic programs available in the juvenile justice system after hearing testimony about how well Williams' education has progressed since he's been in custody.

While jailed, the teen, who'd been expelled in seventh grade, had a C average in his coursework, but since being transferred to the less-restrictive juvenile detention, Williams has advanced to the ninth grade as a straight-A "ideal student" who plans to reach the 10th grade by fall, according to testimony.

Further testifying to Williams' educational potential was Hope schools Superintendent Jonathan Crossley who had been Williams' principal when the teen was a fifth-grader at Baseline Elementary. Williams was also endorsed by a former fifth-grade teacher, Laketa Weston, who described how she sometimes had to take Williams into her home, once for over a month, due to his chaotic home life. They both said Williams would flourish under a strong, structured environment.

Williams had never been in trouble with the law before, and the judge said he was also influenced by how little had been done to address how regular exposure to traumatic events had scarred Williams, emotionally and intellectually, despite years of testing showing the teen needed help.

Testifying to Williams' upbringing, sister Kquanderrika Bryant, 21, told the judge that she and most of their seven siblings had endured bouts of homelessness and sometimes hunger before the family was able to settle into the Spanish Jon apartments, 5001 W. 65th St., now known as the Villas on 65th.

She said the complex regularly endured gun battles that could last all night, with shoot-outs occurring even while children playing outside could be caught in the crossfire.

"It was horrible! Shoot-outs in broad daylight," she told the judge. "It wasn't safe there."

Gun violence was prevalent in the area, she said, describing how someone shot up their apartment last year but no one knows if it had anything to do with her brother or just part of what goes on there.

One particularly disturbing event for Williams was watching, as a toddler, paramedics unsuccessfully try to resuscitate a baby sister who died in her crib in 2006, Bryant testified. Another was the slaying of an older teen who had been a positive role model who was killed down the street from the apartments after visiting the family, she said.

Williams is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the March 2022 slaying of Darrian Threets, 18, who was found shot to death inside a car on the 65th Street apartment complex's south side. The shooting was recorded on the apartment's surveillance cameras and played for the judge by detective Stephen Henry.

He told the judge that Williams' mother identified him on the surveillance video, and that the recording shows Williams firing into a car occupied by Threets and another man, 25-year-old Maliek Brookins of Little Rock.

The detective told the judge that Brookins and Williams both admitted how they had planned to rob Threets under the pretext of buying marijuana from him, but that when Threets fought back, Williams started shooting, killing Threets and wounding Brookins, who has since been charged with Williams with capital murder and aggravated robbery.