DEAR CAR TALK: I have exhausted all avenues but still haven't found the answer.

As an avid fan of motorsports, I find very baffling as to why, when a car is decelerating, there is usually the presence of flames coming out of the exhaust. To decelerate, one cuts off the gas to the engine, but every explanation I can find says the flames come from unburned fuel.

That seem to be counterintuitive to me. Since you are the encyclopedia of things mechanical, the ultimate guru of gas, I was hoping you could explain this mystery. — Steve

DEAR READER: I have no expertise in motorsports, Steve. The last thing I want to do after working on motors all day for a living is to come home and work on them for sport. But, it's definitely unburned fuel being combusted in the exhaust system.

How does it get there? Well, race cars have different valve timing than your typical Honda Civic — on which you have to pay extra for the fire breathing package. Because its sole purpose is to run at high speed and full power, the opening and closing of the valves on a race car engine is optimized for those conditions.

To provide that maximum performance at high rpm, they increase the overlap between the intake and exhaust valves. So, compared to your 2014 Hyundai Elantra, for instance, there's more time when both sets of valves are open.

When the engine is running at 5000 rpm, pretty much all the fuel that's pouring into the cylinders gets combusted and used. But, when the car suddenly decelerates, some fuel continues to pour in but can't be burned fast enough.

So, that excess fuel ends up being sucked out the exhaust valves and ends up in the exhaust system.

Those exhaust systems are generally straight pipes, with little to no baffling or curves to muffle sound like we see on passenger vehicles, so a flame that gets ignited by the spark as the fuel leaves the cylinder can easily come right out the back.

While that's a terrible waste of fuel and a source of smog, it does have the benefit of looking very cool.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: My 2015 Toyota Camry makes a loud pop when I drive it. It sounds like you are opening a can. The sound is on the left rear driver's side.

I thought it was from the gas tank. My mechanic could not figure it out. His charge was $286. Any suggestions? — Phyllis

DEAR READER: Not really. Next letter!

What I can do is give you a few tips that might help you get the problem solved.

First, I can tell you that the location of a noise is not always easy to pin down. It may sound like it's coming from one side but may actually be a reflected noise from the other side --same with front and rear. So be open-minded about where it's coming from.

Second, try to do some more detective work yourself, which will help your mechanic figure it out. For instance, when does the noise occur? Soon after you first start out? After you've been driving for some period of time? At certain speeds? When the gas tank is full or half full? When you go over bumps, or take turns? Does it ever happen when the car is stopped?

Information like that can really help us figure out a customer's problem, because it helps us rule in and rule out certain things. And you're in a better position to collect that information than anybody else.

Third, if you have an oddball problem like this, and your mechanic can't figure it out, the dealer is often your best bet. They work on Camrys all day, every day. So, if there's a weird or rarely seen problem, there's a better chance they've seen it before and will know what it is. Of course, that $286 bill may seem quaint after a visit to the dealer. But if they can figure it out faster, that'll save you money on diagnostic time.

Depending on the results of your observations, some things I might look at would be your evaporative emissions system, your rear suspension or even loose lug nuts on your wheels in case a wheel is shifting position while you're driving and creating a "pop."

But, start by collecting some solid data, Phyllis. My late brother loved to say, "a problem well defined, is a problem half solved." Then he'd go out for coffee and tell me to solve it.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com