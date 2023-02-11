Cautious hiring pays off for tech hub giant

There's a reason Apple is under less pressure than its tech peers to slash jobs during the current slowdown.

During the industry's pandemic-fueled hiring binge, Apple added fewer employees than other big tech firms. On top of that, the company generated far more revenue per new hire than its peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That more cautious approach is paying off. Though Apple has frozen hiring in some areas and is keeping a lid on spending -- especially outside of research and development -- the company hasn't yet resorted to the sort of mass layoffs underway at Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and other tech giants.

"This signals a better quality of management at Apple compared to other technology companies that clearly read the signals during the pandemic the wrong way," said Saxo Bank's Peter Garnry.

Apple announced plans to shore up its human resources this week by hiring its first chief people officer. HR duties had been overseen by retail chief Deirdre O'Brien in a dual role.

Many tech companies have said during recent earnings calls that they hired too much as the pandemic progressed, betting that lifestyle changes -- including remote work, e-commerce spending and video-game habits -- would bring a bigger windfall. Now they're dealing with the aftermath.

Zoom, for example, one of the biggest beneficiaries of past covid-19 lockdowns, announced this week the company will cut 15% of its workforce.

Apple, meanwhile, was more cautious over the past couple years. Its head count increased just 20% from 2020 to 2022, compared with a 60% gain at Alphabet and a near-doubling at Amazon. The latter two went on to announce combined playoffs of roughly 30,000 in recent months.

Apple also generated much more revenue per additional employee during the height of the pandemic than during the previous three-year stretch. That's a sharp contrast to most of its tech peers.

However, Apple's head count doesn't fully explain its edge. The company also generates some of the highest sales per square foot -- an indication its efficiency goes beyond hiring policies.

"Apple is frugal by nature," said Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross. "It comes down to the management's stewardship of shareholder dollars and a tight focus on what growth opportunities to invest in."

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Gurman of The Associated Press.