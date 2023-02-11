The world in brief: China assures Cambodia of support

China assures Cambodia of support

BEIJING -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen received multiple assurances of Chinese economic and political support during a meeting Friday in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"[China] firmly supports Cambodia in safeguarding national sovereignty and security, firmly supports Cambodia in steadily advancing major domestic political agendas and economic and social development, and resolutely opposes external forces interfering in Cambodia's internal affairs," Xi was quoted as telling Hun Sen by China's official Xinhua News Agency.

China will also encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Cambodia, help in the construction of the Sihanoukville economic zone in Cambodia's southwest on the Gulf of Thailand, and support building transportation infrastructure, Xi said.

Hun Sen was quoted as thanking China for providing covid-19 vaccines and said Cambodia "firmly supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests" and "firmly opposes any external forces interfering in China's internal affairs on issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet."

The meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House comes in the middle of Hun Sen's three-day visit.

Algerian president's sibling sentenced

ALGIERS, Algeria -- An Algerian court has imposed a 12-year prison sentence on the younger brother of the country's late President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, after convicting him of corruption under his brother's 20-year rule.

Once seen as one of Algeria's most powerful men, Said Bouteflika was an unofficial counselor to the president -- who died in 2021.

The Algiers court Wednesday also fined Said Bouteflika, 65, more than $500,000. In addition to the ex-leader's brother, the court convicted of corruption and imposed prison sentences on the former chief of the Algerian employers' association and three business magnates, among others.

Said Bouteflika was accused of being at the center of a system that bred new wealth for politicians and industrialists in the gas-rich North African country.

Among those currently detained are three former prime ministers, several former ministers, lawmakers and businessmen, all suspected of corruption. Others fled the country.

EU lawmaker held for graft questioning

BRUSSELS -- An EU lawmaker linked to a corruption scandal that rocked the bloc's Parliament in December was detained for questioning as police conducted further raids, Belgium's federal prosecutor's office said Friday.

The office said police searched a banking safe in the city of Liege belonging to Belgian lawmaker Marc Tarabella. Offices in the town hall of Anthisnes, where Tarabella serves as mayor, were also raided.

The European Union's parliament earlier this month removed Tarabella's protective immunity to ensure he could be questioned by investigators. The assembly voted overwhelmingly to lift his parliamentary protection as well as that of another lawmaker, Italian Andrea Cozzolino.

Both men have said through their lawyers that they were willing to cooperate with Belgian authorities.

The prosecutor's office said Taraballa was detained for questioning, adding that it was now up to the investigating judge to decide whether he would be heard within the next hours.

Tarabella has denied any links to the scandal, in which Qatari and Moroccan officials are suspected of offering bribes to influence decisions at the European Parliament. Qatar and Morocco have also vehemently denied involvement, but the assembly has suspended work on all Qatar-related files.

According to the report compiled to lift Taraballa's immunity, a Belgian investigation showed that he "may have been involved in acts of corruption connected with interference by one or more foreign states aimed at influencing the debates and decisions taken in the European Parliament."

It said "testimony against him suggests that such payments were made to him on several occasions, amounting to a total of between" $132,000 and $154,000.

Gas explosion kills 6 people in Egypt

CAIRO -- Cooking gas cylinders packed into the basement of a four-story apartment building in northern Egypt exploded Friday, collapsing the building and killing at least six people. Twenty-seven were injured, authorities said.

The explosion and the subsequent collapse took place in the city of Damanhour. The office of Egypt's public prosecutor said the cylinders were stored in violation of regulations.

Among the dead were three children, authorities said in a separate statement.

Search efforts were ongoing to find those still missing beneath the rubble while the injured were transported to a nearby hospital, it said. No further details were immediately provided.

After Friday's collapse, Egypt's Ministry of Social Solidarity said the families of those killed would receive about $1,638, in aid. Families who lost their homes in the collapse would receive around $655, it said.