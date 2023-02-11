Church notes: Millwood Christian Church in Rogers celebrates birthday

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox. A more contemporary service is held on the third Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall and on Zoom with a nursery in Upper Knox.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

First Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the church. Lunch will be followed by a talk by Beth Bobbitt, communications director, on the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, which will be a national state-of-the-art medical facility in Bentonville, with the goal of welcoming its inaugural class in 2025. Call to reserve lunch ($8).

The Stronger Marriages Group meets on Feb. 17 , with childcare provided if requested. Gather at 5:45 p.m. for snacks, begin at 6 p.m. to share joys/concerns, discuss a Bible verse, and more. In "couple time," partners can share what they've learned that can be incorporated into their relationship. Couples can then go to a restaurant of their choice for a "dinner date" and will pick up children by 8:30 p.m. Call to reserve childcare.

Information:442-4411,fupcfay.org,facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead the services, which will be both in-person and livestreamed. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. After-church fellowship is held immediately following services each Sunday in Fellowship Hall.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office at if you would like a ride.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday church services.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Sunday classes for adults include Women of Faith; Theology for Today; and Connections. All begin at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship meets at 7 a.m. Monday.

SPARK Activate Faith classes, for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meet at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Youth/Student Discipleship meets for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.

Samaritan Fridays are each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., worships at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: Call 855-1126, e-mail questions@bvcc.net, or visit the website at www.bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning traditional worship at 8:30 a.m. and the blended worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the Lower Level, and Adult Bible class is in the Fellowship Hall at 9:45 a.m. Christianity 101 Bible class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Library and is led by Pastor Hass.

Lenten season starts Feb. 22 with Ash Wednesday worship service at 6 p.m., and Lenten worship services will be every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Holy Week in April.

Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. The Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 22.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon to serve those is our area that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., invites everyone to join in this Sunday as youth lead in all aspects of the worship service. Worship is at 10:15 a.m., in person and online. You will find a warm welcome!

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

For more information about opportunities for all ages to serve, learn, and connect with others in faith, go to www.fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

The church will hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Please register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, and its members will celebrate the birthday of the church with a potluck meal after the Sunday morning worship service on Feb. 12. The public is invited to share in the celebration.

Information: 621-0021.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., invites you to worship Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube. Listen to our podcast "Hearing Matters" on the website. In the latest episode, Pastor Judi talks to PCBV member the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost about his experiences as a seminary professor, his love of scuba diving, and his favorite Bible story.

Activities open to the community: Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Information: 855-2390 or visit PCBV.org and select VISITORS under the ABOUT tab.

St. Mary Catholic Church in Siloam Springs, 1998 U.S. 412, and its Knights of Columbus chapter host the semi-annual yard sale fundraiser starting at 7:30 a.m. today in St. Mary's Hall.

Markdowns are made throughout the morning with a bag sale prior to closing at noon.

Information: Email gerry.donner@mail.com.

