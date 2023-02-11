Boys and Girls CEO takes new post

Nyeshia Aldridge recently announced she was stepping down as chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County.

After a decade of building relationships with students, families and the community, Aldridge moves to EASI to serve as the director of community outreach, according to a Boys and Girls Club newsletter.

"While the club is in transition, Ms. Aldridge will serve as consultant to insure that the club continues to run smoothly. Thank you, Nyeshia for your dedication, love, and commitment to the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County," the newsletter said.

The Boys and Girls Club will continue to strive to carry on the work of developing young minds, building community and providing a safe place for youth.

Community support is welcomed. To make a financial contribution or volunteer, contact a local Boys and Girls Club site or email info@boysgirlsclubjc.org.

College honors Warren resident

Isaac Lindsey of Warren was named a President's Scholar at Hinds Community College of Raymond, Miss., for the fall 2022 semester. President's Scholars are those with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average, according to a news release.

Watson Chapel board to meet

The Watson Chapel School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the financial statement, construction and legislative reports, recognizing employees of the month and Wildcat Warriors.

Superintendent Tom Wilson will also recommend expelling a student who allegedly made threats of violence and he'll discuss the Group Violence Intervention program, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.

WH plans art showcase

The White Hall School District Art Showcase will be presented from 5-6:30 p.m. March 7 at the White Hall Community Center.

The district art department will host the 2023 showcase. Selected works created by White Hall students from each district school will be featured at the event. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

The event will also include art teachers, working artists, photo booth, craft stations and Richard Davies, the school resource officer.

Forage event rescheduled

The Winter Forage Conference, originally planned for Feb. 2, has been rescheduled for Feb. 23 due to the severe winter weather.

The conference is again scheduled to be held at Crossroads Cowboy Church in El Paso, Ark. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $25 to attend; students pay $10.

The Arkansas Forage & Grassland Council will present "Warding Off the Next Drought," a winter forage conference featuring researchers, agricultural economists and other experts presenting facts and strategies to stay profitable in 2023, according to a news release.

The conference content remains the same, with the focus on drought conditions in 2022 and its impact on the cattle industry. While the situation can't be reversed overnight, experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture hope to prepare the state's cattle producers and pasture managers to navigate the year ahead. Details: Linda McCargo at (501) 671-2171.

Century Farm applications due May 31

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release.

Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply.

To qualify, Arkansas farms must meet the following criteria: the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2023. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption.

Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31.