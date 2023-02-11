Defense gives Hurricane a boost





Apparently nerves have no impact on the Jonesboro Hurricane's defense.

For almost three quarters Jonesboro was frosty on offense but its defense, forcing 19 turnovers, kept the Hurricane in the contest and eventually paved the way for a 60-52 road victory over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats Friday night.

"We had nerves," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said. "I really think they were ready to play but I just felt that. In the locker room before the game I asked them how do [you] feel. And I have some seniors and we have started trusting each other and they just said I'm a little nervous.

"They knew it was a big game. If we win we (create) space (in the standings) but if we don't it's a jumble at the top. They knew it was a big game. We had already lost to them twice. It was just a lot of nerves."

The Hurricane (22-3, 8-1) still holds the top spot, a game ahead of Little Rock Central and Cabot. North Little Rock (16-7, 5-4) has two victories over the Hurricane this season but without the third will stay in fourth and fall a game back of the leaders.

"This gets the monkey off our back. These guys had our number but yeah we can beat them. To beat them on their home floor is really important because they did that to us in Jonesboro a few weeks ago."

While trailing 17-11 after one quarter and 24-18 at the half, Jonesboro shot 7 of 30 in the first half. The saving grace was the Hurricane had just five turnovers and forced five turnovers in the second quarter.

North Little Rock twice led by eight in the second quarter and and it was 26-18 early in the third quarter. But the Charging Wildcats had seven shots and seven turnovers in the third quarter. Jonesboro scored the final five points of the quarter and the game was tied at 36-36 with eight minutes to play.

Jonesboro dominated the final quarter. The Hurricane scored the first five points and that was part of a 9-3 run that led to a 45-39 lead.

North Little Rock got to 47-44 with 3:10 left but Jonesboro scored seven in a row, including a three-point play by Devarius Montgomery, and it was 54-55 with 1:59 to play.

In that turnaround fourth quarter, Jonesboro shot 4 of 8 from the floor and was 8 of 11 on free throws.

Deon Bufford-Wesson led Jonesboro with 24, 16 of that in the second half. Phillip Tillman added 19 points and CJ Larry had eight.

The Charging Wildcats were led by Robert Griffin with 15. Ja'kory Withers scored 13 and Braylon Frazier eight.

"You look at our scores all year long, that (defense) is what we have hung our hats on all year long,'' Swift said. "When we do go in those valleys on offense the defense will kinda rise and keep us in it. Hopefully, we'll go on a run or spurt at some point.

"This one was big. It doesn't guarantee us anything but it was a big one."





Ja’Kory Withers (1) drives toward the basket for North Little Rock during Friday’s home game against Jonesboro. More photos at arkansasonline.com/211bball/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)











Gallery: High School Basketball: NLR vs Jonesboro







