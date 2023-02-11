Dogged defense in store for Hogs





FAYETTEVILLE -- Joe Kleine has been the SEC Network analyst for Mississippi State's past two games when the Bulldogs won at home over Missouri 63-52 and LSU 64-53, so he has a pretty good idea what the University of Arkansas men's basketball team will face today at Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (17-7, 6-5 SEC) and Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7) play at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

"Mississippi State is formidable and they're physical," said Kleine, an All-Southwest Conference center for the Razorbacks and 15-year NBA veteran who lives in Little Rock. "They want to grind it out and make it an ugly game.

"They do a pretty good job of getting the way the game is played to their liking."

The Bulldogs are holding opponents to an average of 58.3 points per game to tie for fifth nationally, rank seventh in field-goal shooting defense at 38.6% and seventh in steals per game at 9.5.

"They can really guard the ball and keep it out of the paint, and they help and swarm and get steals," Kleine said. "They've got great hands, and they crowd the ball-handler when he drives.

"They just do a good job of getting their hands on the ball and getting deflections in the half court, and they rebound the ball. So they do a good job of finishing possessions defensively.

"They're going to make it difficult to score, and if you're careless with the ball, they're going to get it."

It's the same style of defense Arkansas saw in its 53-48 victory over New Mexico State last season in an NCAA Tournament second-round game in Buffalo, N.Y.

Mississippi State Coach Chris Jans was New Mexico State's coach the previous five seasons and led the Aggies to a 122-32 record.

"The biggest thing with Mississippi State is you've got to be prepared for physicality," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "This is a team that loves to create steals.

"It's a high-gamble team defensively. They jump in passing lanes. They try to control the pace of play.

"It's a paint game. You've got to be able to defend the paint."

Arkansas has won five consecutive SEC games, including 88-73 at Kentucky on Tuesday night. The Razorbacks lost at Baylor 67-64 two weeks ago in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and have won three in a row since then.

The Bulldogs have the longest current overall winning streak among SEC teams with four in a row, starting with an 81-74 overtime victory against then-No. 11 TCU 81-74 at home in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

"I'm not going to jinx it, but I feel like we're doing a pretty good job on this four-game winning streak," Mississippi State senior forward D.J. Jeffries told the Northeast (Miss.) Daily Journal.

Kleine said Arkansas has the better team in his opinion, but that the Razorbacks will have to play well to fend off the Bulldogs.

"Mississippi State is very capable of coming in there and giving Arkansas a game," Kleine said. "And Mississippi State is extremely excited about the way they've turned things around and how they're playing right now."

The Bulldogs are No. 48 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings, but can make a big move up if they go on the road and upset Arkansas, which is No. 23 in the NET rankings.

Mississippi State also has home games left against No. 40 Kentucky and No. 37 Texas A&M and plays at No. 51 Missouri.

"They understand what's riding on it and how meaningful each and every outing that we have the rest of the year is," Jans told the Daily Journal of the Bulldogs being focused on trying to play their way into the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs started 11-0, including victories over current No. 10 Marquette and Utah in Fort Myers, Fla., and a road victory at Minnesota, and went from being unranked to No. 15.

Drake beat the Bulldogs 58-52 in Lincoln, Neb., to end their perfect start, then Mississippi State started 1-7 in SEC play.

In those first eight SEC games, the Bulldogs played No. 3 Alabama twice, No. 6 Tennessee twice, at Auburn and at Georgia and at home against Florida and Ole Miss.

"It was absurd the SEC schedule Mississippi State got out of the gate," Kleine said. "But they played those teams really tough for the most part."

Mississippi State's lone SEC victory among the first eight games was against Ole Miss 64-54, but the Bulldogs didn't fall apart.

"They're going to come in here with a great deal of momentum," Musselman said. "They were incredible in nonconference play, and much like us there was a little bit of a struggle early in conference.

"Of late they've been playing great basketball."

Bulldogs 6-11 senior Tolu Smith is averaging 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

"Smith gets great positioning, so on defense you've got to try to beat him to his spot," Kleine said. "He's really good at finding a body and laying on you in the post.

"He's got good hands, and they're always looking for him. He's good at sealing people.

"If you play behind him and let him catch the ball deep, you're going to get in foul trouble or you're going to give up easy point-blank shots."

Arkansas has the Mitchell twins -- 6-10 Makhel and 6-9 Makhi -- to defend Smith inside.

"Those two guys have been steadily improving," Kleine said of the senior transfers from Rhode Island.

"I think it's a credit to Muss once again figuring it out and making it work."

Road victories at South Carolina and Kentucky improved Arkansas to 15-1 in February the past three seasons.

"Arkansas is playing great," Kleine said. "They're on their customary February roll. It's fun to watch."

The Bulldogs will try and take the fun out of today's game.

Arkansas men vs. Mississippi State

WHEN 5 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 17-7, 6-5 SEC; Mississippi State 16-8, 4-7

SERIES Arkansas leads 35-32

TV ESPNU

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSISSIPPI STATE

POS. NAME, HT;YR;PPG;RPG

G Dashawn Davis, 6-2, Sr.;7.9;2.0

G Shakeel Moore, 6-1, Jr.;9.0;3.0

F Tolu Smith, 6-11, Sr.;14.7;8.3

F D.J. Jeffries, 6-7, Sr.;9.2;6.1

F Cameron Matthews, 6-7, Jr.;6.8;5.3

COACH Chris Jans (18–6 in first season at Mississippi State, 159-52 in seventh season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Ricky Council, 6-6, Jr.;17.1;3.2

G Anthony Black, 6-7, Fr.;12.8;5.3

G Davonte Davis, 6-4, Jr.;11.2;4.1

F Makhi Mitchell, 6-9, Sr.;7.1;5.7

F Makhel Mitchell, 6-10, Sr.;4.6;3.9

COACH Eric Musselman (90-35 in fourth season at Arkansas, 200-69 in eighth season overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

Miss. State;;Arkansas

65.5;Points for;75.0

58.5;Points against;65.5

+3.9;Rebound margin;+3.5

+3.0;Turnover margin;+1.8

42.0;FG pct.;48.0

27.9;3-pt pct.;31.0

62.4;FT pct.;70.3

CHALK TALK Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, a preseason first team All-SEC pick who has missed the last 13 games -- and 19 games overall -- because of a knee injury, recently returned to practice and might be available to play today. His last game was Dec. 17 against Bradley. .... The Razorbacks have won five consecutive SEC games. ... Mississippi State has won four consecutive games overall, including an 81-74 victory over TCU at home in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge two weeks ago. ... The Bulldogs are 7-2 in their past nine games against Arkansas, though the Razorbacks won the most recent meeting 63-55 last season at Fayetteville. ... Freshman guard Anthony Black leads Arkansas with 98 assists and 45 steals. ... Junior guard Davonte Davis has scored 15 or more points in nine consecutive games for the Razorbacks and is averaging 16.4 points in that span. ... Arkansas is 23-8 at home against Mississippi State and 30-28 against the Bulldogs in SEC games overall. ... Michael Eaves and Dan Bradshaw are calling today's game on ESPNU.









Arkansas’ Makhel Mitchell (left) and his brother Makhi (right) “have been steadily improving,” according to SEC Network basketball analyst Joe Kleine. “It think it’s a credit to Muss once again figuring it out and making it work,” Kleine said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





