Exxon backs off algae fuel research

After advertising its efforts to produce environmentally friendly fuels from algae for more than a decade, Exxon Mobil is now walking away from its most publicized climate solution.

Exxon has slashed its support for Viridos, a biotech company based in La Jolla, Calif., that operated as the oil giant's key technical partner since Exxon began its algae push in 2009.

With Exxon funding drying up and difficulty finding other backers, the biotech firm laid off 60% of its staff in late December, according to Viridos executives. The biotech company said it is still moving forward with algae research.

Exxon, meanwhile, has also halted funding for a multimillion-dollar algae project at the Colorado School of Mines at the end of last year, after supporting the work for eight years. Another Exxon-backed venture with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory is set to end within weeks.

Exxon confirmed that it's pulling back on funding for algae in favor of other technologies now being worked on by its Low Carbon Solutions division.

"At this point we have other programs that are ready for deployment," said Vijay Swarup, Exxon's senior director of technology who ran algae research. "We need to get on the deployment curve for carbon capture, for hydrogen, for biofuels. Algae still needs some more work."

The allure of biofuels made from algae is that they would potentially generate less than half the emissions of petroleum. The production and use of Exxon's oil and gas ultimately generates about 630 million tons of heat-trapping gases each year, nearly equal to the carbon footprint of Canada. Algae has for years been prominently featured as a climate-friendly possibility in television ads and investor presentations.

Exxon is retreating from the option despite a record-smashing financial performance last year, in which the oil major posted $59 billion in profits. And the decision comes just as algae research has shown significant progress.

Viridos and Exxon achieved significant improvements in recent years, including a sevenfold increase in the productivity of algae grown in outdoor ponds, according to Viridos CEO Oliver Fetzer. Algae has long played an intriguing role at Exxon.

The company, more than any other, has received criticism for being the most recalcitrant on climate change, becoming the subject of lawsuits, protests and years of political scrutiny over its long-term commitment to fossil fuels even as global warming gathers pace.

As criticism poured in, Exxon frequently held up its algae efforts as one significant piece of evidence that it was serious about climate change and discovering cleaner forms of energy.

"They've been trying to create the impression that they're part of the solution, when they're certainly not," said Robert Brulle, a visiting professor at Brown University who has studied the promotional activities of the fossil fuels industry.

In an interview, Exxon officials rejected the suggestion their efforts with algae were an attempt at so-called greenwashing, false or misleading advertising that a product is beneficial to the environment and natural resources.

"The progress we've made to this point is remarkable," Swarup said, adding that algae still has enormous future potential. "Where we are with the algae today is further along than, quite frankly, anyone has ever been with algae, in terms of productivity, in terms of the ability to replicate the results outdoors."

All told, the company spent more than $350 million dollars trying to develop biofuels from algae, which was more than double what the company spent on algae advertising, said Exxon spokesman Casey Norton.

While recent progress with Viridos was significant, Exxon is prioritizing other low-carbon solutions -- including spending billions of dollars on carbon capture and storage -- because it remains extremely challenging to produce large quantities of algae biofuels at a profit.

Exxon leadership said the company will invest $17 billion over the next five years on initiatives that will lower emissions and help achieve its goal of eliminating emissions from its operations by 2050.

"Our objective is to commercialize technologies," said Swarup. "We still have a healthy portfolio of R&D programs in the lower-carbon space."