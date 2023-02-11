Grants targeted helping needy

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation, in partnership with Arkansas Community Foundation, will award grants to programs that benefit African American or underserved populations in Arkansas.

Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply. Proposals will be accepted online through April 1, according to a news release.

"We are especially grateful to our donors whose consistent support allows us to make grants to grassroots organizations throughout Arkansas. It is critically important that we continue to support organizations facing new challenges created by the pandemic," said Charles Stewart, ABHOF chair. "Typically, our grants range from $1,000 to $2,500, but may approach $5,000 in special circumstances. There are many nonprofits working tirelessly in communities throughout Arkansas to improve the quality of life for its citizens."

Since 2004, ABHOF has granted more than $717,000 to nonprofits statewide.

"Our long-standing partnership with Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation empowers local people working to find solutions to the needs of their underserved communities," said Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. "We're honored to work with Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation to provide a support system for Arkansas."

Foundation funds cannot be allocated for salary support or to support general operating budgets outside the specific proposal or project.

Priority consideration for grants include:

• Requests that show multiple sponsoring agencies.

• Requests that include evidence of local financial support.

• Requests that demonstrate collaborative ventures among organizations within the community.

• Requests that have promise for sustainability beyond the period of the grant.

• Requests that show an innovative approach to community challenges.

All geographic sections of the state are eligible. Scholarship requests won't be considered. Only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, hospitals, public schools and government agencies are eligible to apply now through April 1 at www.arcf.org/ABHOF. Details: www.arblackhalloffame.org.