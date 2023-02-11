DEAR HELOISE: In reply to the reader who commented on the disposal of wipes, might I suggest, in the defense of our environment, that people do not buy new zip-close plastic bags for this purpose? Instead, I think of the many other containers that will already be set for trash. I am thinking of small containers with removable lids, such as coffee cans, potato chip cans, zip-close bags that come from the deli, newspaper bags or bread bags. These can be kept under the sink and resealed after wipes are put in them. Each one can hold many wipes before being thrown out. Please try to at least reduce the amount of plastic in our landfills.

-- Irene Hunter, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Someone recently wrote to you complaining about all the little knickknacks she has and having to dust them all. She was wondering how to tell her friends and family that she no longer needs, nor has space for, these thoughtful knickknack gifts.

I have a great idea for her and others. At 75, I have downsized to a smaller home and no longer have space for these special gifts. A dear friend of mine and I, who have exchanged Christmas gifts since we were children, are dog lovers. We decided to make a donation to our friend's local SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in their name as our Christmas gift to each other, and to help this terrific cause. Hope your readers will find this to be a great idea and will do so as well. Thanks.

-- Cathie, Amarillo, Texas

DEAR READERS: To clean hard-water stains and gunk building on plastic shower curtains, wash them in the washing machine with a towel for scrubbing action, and add 1 cup of white vinegar during the rinse cycle. Tumble dry briefly, and then hang up to dry.

Vinegar is inexpensive and safe, with many household uses. It can even make your mirrors and windows sparkle. FYI: To help keep paintbrushes soft and supple, soak them in vinegar and water for a few hours.

DEAR HELOISE: Today, someone asked about steel wool pads rusting out quickly. This is what I do to make them last much longer: I keep a small decorative dish near my kitchen sink. When I take out a new steel wool pad, I fold a paper towel to fit the dish and place it in the bottom of the dish.

After using the pad -- and this is important -- I squeeze the pad in my palm to get as much water out of it as I can. Then, I place it in the dish. I put a little cover over the dish, so I don't accidentally spray water onto it. I'm able to use the pad many times before having to throw it out. (Unless, of course, I have a really dirty job to do.)

-- Joyce R., Manchester, N.H.

