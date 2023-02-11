Happy birthday (Feb. 11): You are forward-thinking and decisive. With planning and prioritization, you will succeed in doing what you love and loving what you do. More highlights: the delightful and frequent way you're shown love, a talented team you lead and excellent pay for applying your augmented powers of persuasion.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Just because you are drawn to a thing doesn't make it good. And just because you are repelled by a thing doesn't make it bad. It's a matter of fit. A bad fit shouldn't be confused with a lack of merit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You make all sorts of bonds: meaningful, useful, appropriate ... The social landscape will call for boundaries, which you'll instate graciously without interrupting the flow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There are those bent exclusively on promoting their own interests, but that's not your style at all. You're on a mission to contribute. You won't have to convince anyone. Your life is convincing enough.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You express yourself hoping to find support, make a sale or make a friend. It's the very act of putting your ideas together and presenting them that will bring you rich rewards beyond that of any outcome of the actual expression.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Go through your plan a few times before you begin working. The more familiar you are with your true intentions, the better things go. People will learn what you do and hire you to do more of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't want to be like the tourist who, desperate to see it all, packs heavily, makes too many reservations and buys too many tickets. You'll journey with less and plan little, leaving you free to trust the whims of the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Go forward with certainty or something that looks like it. If you don't seem confident, others will step into the situation. You don't have to know every step in the plan, you only have to know the next one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll bring your full attention to today's important game. Either there's a meaningful prize to win or something you care about at stake. You'll do what it takes to make this go your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll pay and you'll be paid. The math will tell you where you are in the game, but it won't give you the complete story. The feelings exchanged will make a difference in the value of things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Self-discipline is an art and you, an artist. You'll go where you direct yourself. When your desire wanes, it will take creativity to achieve the results you seek.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are those who want to be sold, to hear the pitch or feel they are being pursued. Surprisingly, more will be attracted to indifference. The one you seem not to care about will follow and chase you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When you stop and think about the miles you've journeyed, you can't help but be a little impressed. To quietly acknowledge yourself is a well-deserved act of self-friendship that benefits your other relationships too.

MERCURY’S UNCHARTED VENTURE: A degree of uncertainty comes with the Mercury shift from confident Capricorn to open-minded Aquarius. As we venture into unfamiliar territory, remember that worrying is an attempt at control. It will ease the mind and mood to categorize life into “the controllable” and “the uncontrollable,” then focus exclusively on the first category.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The minutiae of Jennifer Aniston’s personal life have been a matter of public interest to rival presidential elections, wartime events and asteroid collisions. The Aquarian friend was born when the moon, Venus and Saturn were all in fire signs, bringing a charismatic heat to the dominant air-sign energy of Aniston’s natal chart. She soon joins Adam Sandler in the comedy sequel “Murder Mystery 2.”