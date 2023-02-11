Lady Lions look to avenge loss, and do it with style

Since becoming women's basketball head coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 2019, Dawn Thornton has been on the cutting edge of promoting her basketball team.

Her social media interaction and her team's pregame "hype videos" help show the public different sides of personalities others don't always see away from the game. But in an era where most coaches have traded in the business-like attire for more relaxed polo wear, Thornton and assistant coaches Nate Bell, Briona Brown and Nicole Mealing tend to turn it up a notch and command attention with their organized fashion for games -- while commanding the sideline at H.O. Clemmons Arena and other venues.

"We really and truly love the new trend going on with coaches expressing themselves," Thornton said. "I think that's something you see more and more of. We have a good time doing it."

In their last home game, the Lady Lions hosted archrival Mississippi Valley State University for Jersey/Greek Night on Jan. 28. Thornton represented her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, with an all-sequin shirt, while her assistants each wore athletic jerseys: Bell donning a gray baseball shirt, Brown in a gold softball top and Mealing wearing an old basketball jersey.

A week earlier against Southern University, the coaches coordinated to sport white and tan dress wear. And on Dec. 19, they rang in a long holiday break with Christmas-themed sweaters while hosting the University of Central Arkansas.

Whether or not it's intended for good luck, the Lady Lions won each of those games.

"We don't necessarily do themes, but we do try to coordinate with colors," Thornton said. "We always try to make sure if somebody has something with blue that everyone else wears something blue. Monday, we may wear red or pink."

Monday is Sweetheart Night, after all, in honor of Valentine's Day on Tuesday.

The players get a thrill out of seeing their coaches' latest look each game, Thornton said. The coaches usually change into their game-time outfits when the team heads into the locker room for last-minute instructions from Thornton after warming up.

"It's always a big excitement once they see us change into our clothes," Thornton said. "I think it was Deion [Sanders, now the University of Colorado football coach] who said, 'If you look good, then you feel good. If you feel good, then you play good.'"

UAPB (8-13, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) had been on a hot streak before taking an 88-53 loss to defending SWAC champion Jackson State University in Mississippi on Monday. The Lady Lions had won four straight games, matching their longest winning streak in the last two seasons.

"We understand after losing to Jackson, we have an understanding what winning looks like and tastes like," said Thornton, a Jackson native. "I'm glad we didn't dwell on it. We accepted and had the discussion about it."

To jump back in the win column, the Lady Lions will have to avenge a Jan. 4 loss at Alabama State University as the Hornets visit Clemmons Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. today, with the men's game to follow at 3 p.m., and both will be streamed live on HBCUGo.tv.

For the record, it's a "white-out" game. The first 500 fans to the arena will receive a white T-shirt and rally towel.

UAPB has been successful with different leading scorers throughout the season, confusing opponents as to who has the hottest hand to try and stop. To put it in perspective, junior guard Coriah Beck is the only Lady Lion averaging double-figure scoring (11.3 points per game) this season and four others -- centers Maya Peat and Maori Davenport and guards Jelissa Reese and Demetria Shephard -- each average 8 points or more.

Alabama State (10-12, 7-4) is tied for fourth in the SWAC, one game ahead of UAPB. The Hornets beat the Lady Lions 72-63 on Jan. 4 in Montgomery.

"I definitely feel like we're a better ballclub than we were in January, coming out with no tune-up game [before conference play]," Thornton said. "It put us in a position where we're able to look back on it. It'll be a game that should be very exciting."

Luckily for UAPB, the Lady Lions have won 6 of 8 at the Clemmons this season.

"We play a little better at home than we do on the road," Thornton said. "We're talking about getting our lick back in."

Golden Lions back home after close losses on road

Four of the UAPB men's basketball team's five conference losses have been determined by single-digit margins.

The Golden Lions (10-14, 6-5) had it especially rough in their last 2 games, losing 70-67 to defending SWAC regular-season champion Alcorn State University and 88-84 to Jackson State in double overtime on Monday.

But if you ask second-year Lions Coach Solomon Bozeman, experience can be the best teacher.

"Our guys need to go through that stuff," he said. "I think experience is the biggest key to learning. I thought our guys did that in both of those games. Unfortunately, we didn't come out on the winning side, but I think our guys did learn from it."

Before dropping 3 of their last 4, the Lions won 5 in a row. They can bolster their home record to 9-1 today against an Alabama State team that beat UAPB 80-66 on Jan. 4.

"We've got to do a better job on the defensive end, especially on the glass," Bozeman said, reflecting on that loss. "They had a kid get 10 offensive rebounds, and they had 15 offensive rebounds for the game."

Junior swingman A.C. Curry looks to regain the shooting touch that allowed him to score a season-high 18 points against Alcorn last Saturday. Curry was held to 2 points against Jackson State, but the transfer from Colorado's Otero College is an all-around contributor with 4.6 rebounds per game and 16 total blocks to go with a 3.9-point per game average.

"Everything starts with defense," said Curry, who has made 17 starts this season. "We're a defensive team and rebounding team. Defense keeps us in the game. If we knock down shots, I feel like we win that game."

Alabama State (7-17, 5-6), which is a game behind fourth-place UAPB in the SWAC standings, ended a 4-game slide with a 73-66 home win over Southern on Monday.

UAPB women's basketball Coach Dawn Thornton wears a Christmas-themed sweater, as does her assistant coaches, during a Dec. 19 win over the University of Central Arkansas at H.O. Clemmons Arena. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

