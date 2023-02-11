Lady Wildcats come alive in second half, win in 2OT

• A dominant performance from a pair of upperclassmen lifted Episcopal Collegiate to the 3A-6 Conference regular-season title.

Seniors Riley Brady and Ashauni Corley combined to score 28 points after halftime as the Lady Wildcats knocked off Helena-West Helena 53-46 in double overtime Friday night.

The victory allowed Episcopal Collegiate (22-3, 12-1) to capture the league title outright, and both Brady and Corley made sure of it.

Brady finished with 21 points and 22 rebounds while Corley added 17 points for the Lady Wildcats, who trailed 24-19 at halftime. But Episcopal Collegiate turned things around in the second half, particularly on the defensive end.

The Lady Wildcats held Helena-West Helena (22-3, 12-2) to five field goals after intermission while attacking the interior themselves. That aggressiveness not only got the Lady Cougars in foul trouble but also resulted in ample opportunities from the foul line for Episcopal Collegiate. The Lady Wildcats knocked down 20 of 28 free throws, including 18 of 25 over the final two quarters and both extra sessions.

Episcopal Collegiate, which also got 11 points from Elois Moore, had a chance to win it in regulation but turned the ball over with four seconds left. The Lady Cougars got off a shot before the buzzer, but it came up short. The game was tied at 39-39 at the start of the first overtime and eventually went into a second extra period after Brady missed at the buzzer, but her basket with 2:10 remaining in the final session put the Lady Wildcats ahead for good.

Jakyra Jackson scored a team-high 15 points for Helena-West Helena.

In the boys' game, Kellen Robinson ripped his way to 32 points as Episcopal Collegiate (21-5, 12-1) beat Helena-West Helena 80-50 to set up a league championship game at home today against Rose Bud. Keeton Dassinger had 13 points, and Elijah Mason finished with 11 points for the Wildcats.

-- Erick Taylor