Ladydogs’ free throw clinches win over WC

STAR CITY -- Looking to stake a claim to the Conference 4A-8 championship, Watson Chapel wasn't going away from Star City so easily.

Marshay Johnson made the second of two free throws after drawing a foul on an inbound play as time expired, giving Star City a 35-34 win Friday night at Bulldog Arena and the Ladydogs at least a share of their 29th conference championship since 1988. The win also guaranteed them the No. 1 seed going into the 4A South Region tournament.

Still, Watson Chapel (15-11, 10-2) took another step in its growth after missing the postseason last year.

"Especially for being as young as we are, and to come in here basically in a conference championship game, and to get down and still come back and battle and make it a game," longtime Lady Wildcats Coach Leslie Henderson said, her team without a senior on the active roster.

Johnson led the Ladydogs (26-2, 12-0 in 4A-8) with 12 points, while Kyonna Jackson and Anslee Ballew each scored 7.

Khaleyce Cooper led Watson Chapel with 13 points, and Trinity Mitchner dropped 7.

Watson Chapel, a traditional power in its own right under their 31st-year head coach, trailed 22-9 at halftime and was down 30-15 midway through the third quarter when it stormed back into the game. The Lady Wildcats tied the game with 10 seconds left on a Keyundra Sanders 3-point shot from the right-hand corner.

"We picked it up on defense," Henderson said. "We went to man press, full court, and that kind of gets us going."

The defensive change worked to hold Star City to a single field goal in the final quarter.

Coming out of a timeout, the Ladydogs pushed the ball down the court and Watson Chapel knocked it out of bounds, setting up a side-out inbound play for Johnson. Four-tenths of a second were added to the clock after the foul , and Johnson missed her first free toss but made the second.

Watson Chapel rolled the inbound pass expecting to save the time, but a Star City player dove on the ball to run the time off.

Winners of 12 straight, the Ladydogs hadn't won by single digits since winning at Watson Chapel 51-42 on Jan. 17. Their previous closest win was a 43-39 decision over Fort Smith Southside on Dec. 27, a day before Mammoth Spring beat them 72-36.

The loss ended a 6-game winning streak for the Lady Wildcats, who'll close the regular season with games Tuesday at Warren and two nights later at Hamburg. A win will secure the No. 2 regional seed for the Lady Wildcats.

Star City can win conference outright with a win at home against Hamburg on Tuesday or at Crossett on Thursday.

A district tournament is not held in 8-4A. The top four teams will make the regional playoffs at Warren's Lumberjack Arena.

Watson Chapel 43, Crossett 28 (Thu.)

In Pine Bluff, Cooper scored 12 points, Sanders had 10 and Makayla Earl and Mitchner each scored 8 on Senior Night.

The Lady Wildcats went off to a strong start, leading 16-1 after the first quarter.

Shenia Gavin led Crossett (3-18, 1-8 in 4A-8) with 10 points.

BOYS

Watson Chapel 63, Star City 39

In Star City, Marcus Strong led a 3-point assault with 5 in the first half, and Watson Chapel (22-6, 12-0 in 4-8) is a win away from winning a share of the conference championship.

Strong finished with 19 points, Joseph Dockett had 13, and Keshun Brown turned in 11 for Watson Chapel, which has won 13 straight.

"We're just hungry," said Brown, a senior point guard. "The year before that and the year before that, we lost in the state first round and second round, so we're just coming in trying to win again. We've got a point to prove.

"We're trying to get across that we can actually win state."

Despite being two wins away from a perfect conference record, first-year Coach Jevon Barnes reminded the Wildcats there's no pressure.

"We're the underdogs; let's come in and compete," Barnes said. "Nobody expected us to be where we were. Just take it one game at a time, and they're playing hard and playing successful."

Zairen Beene led Star City (9-16, 2-10) with 16 points.

Watson Chapel 60, Crossett 24 (Thu.)

In Pine Bluff, Strong scored 11 points, Brown and Jai'Kori Phillips each scored 9, and Joseph Dockett totaled 8 points and 10 rebounds in a rout of the Eagles (5-21, 1-10).

Other scores: In boys action Thursday, Dumas beat Dollarway 79-44; and in girls action, Dumas beat Dollarway 64-18.