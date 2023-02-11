On sweetheart deals

Just read about how a budding electric-vehicle maker is arranging a real sweetheart deal for stock to a group of big-money investors. OK ... What does that do other than fleece the current stockholders, more modestly financially endowed folk who invested in their stock at the current fair-market price when they did? Yes, it feels like being legally robbed.

Recall that the Landrum–Griffin Act was passed to address such issues when labor unions were very powerful and throwing their weight around, offering sweetheart deals to the grocers who played ball with them and treated the other not so nicely. Hmmm ... sounds like a reasonable law, but why so specifically pointed at this narrow example? It's not hard to see/smell injurious behavior, don't need a law for each specific case.

I know, politicians favor/savor the power to grant special favors, but really, can't we move past that behavior?

JOHN W. LONBERGER

Fort Smith

Public schools failing

I believe Sarah Sanders' plan will actually help students, because public schools are no longer a place for learning what is needed to have a productive life.

My two sons were homeschooled and then attended their last two years in public high school, which was worse than a joke. Their homeschool education enabled them both to take multiple AP classes, have a 4.0 grade point average, and be asked to represent the public high school in quiz bowls, all without cracking a book. They both informed me that they did not learn anything their last two years in public high school and that it was a total waste! They were constantly held back. If students did not study for a test that was scheduled, instead of failing the test, the test was postponed for their sake.

Public schools have dropped meritocracy and responsibility. If you want your child to get a good education, do not put them in public school.

KARL WELSCH

Fayetteville

They want world war

Can anyone explain why the Uniparty in Washington--and no one else--seems intent on leading us into World War III with Russia? The Democrats apparently loved them when they were communists, but hate them now that they are nationalists.

MICHAEL EMERSON

Little Rock

About federal funds

I realize federal education funds would help parents pay for other schools besides public, but if you accept federal education funds, then you must also follow federal guidelines, even in academies and home schools. Perhaps we should step back and think this one through.

LINDA STELL

Fordyce

Wasted your chance

Gov. Sarah Sanders, in your response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, giving you a chance to talk about his actions and policy goals, I had sincerely hoped that you would talk about real alternate solutions. It seems that you only wanted to say there's a "radical left" group who wants to undo everything good in our country. Part of your speech was reminiscent of playground talk: "I am better than you/my way is better than yours/you are messing this up/etc."

One simply cannot say that today's president wants government control instead of freedom, or he destroyed world peace, or he wanted to defund the police in the past, or he refuses to stand up to China, and he is ignoring our southern border, when all evidence points the other way. Solutions to problems are sometimes slow to come to fruition. Most presidents have done their best, including this one.

This is not a failing administration, Governor Sanders! According to Ron Klain, immediate past White House chief of staff, many achievements have been made the past two years, including (with references to past U.S. presidents): passing the largest economic plan since FDR; managing the largest land war in Europe since Harry Truman (and no, there is no good way to get out of a war like that one); passing the largest infrastructure bill since Eisenhower; getting the most signatures on a gun-control bill since Bill Clinton; presenting the largest climate bill of any country in the world; and all the while managing the worst health crisis any president has faced since Woodrow Wilson.

When you resort to phrases like "CRT," "racism," "woke," and "Latinx," the real meaning is only understood by a small fraction of people, and has nothing to do with the State of the Union address. Governor, I had hoped that you would rise to this occasion. Sorry you were not able to do that. Does this mean that you are a member of the "radical right" group?

CAROL ANN BONE

North Little Rock