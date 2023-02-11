LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks host Mississippi State

15:21, 1H - MSU 9, Arkanas 8

The Razorbacks went ahead 5-0 early, but the Bulldogs have answered with a solid punch.

Dashawn Davis has a team-high 5 points for Mississippi State, Shakeel Moore has 3 and Tolu Smith 1. The Bulldogs are 2 of 3 from deep.

They entered the game last in SEC games with a mark of 24.5% from three.

Anthony Black has accounted for all of Arkansas offense early on. He has knocked down a pair of threes and assisted on a Makhel Mitchell layup.

Devo Davis and Ricky Council have opened the game a combined 0 of 4 from the field. Both have missed a three-point attempt.

Makhi Mitchell is on the bench with two fouls. He was hit with his second foul with 1:58 gone off the clock and Jordan Walsh entered for him.

18:32, 1H - Arkansas 5, MSU 3

The Razorbacks are off to a great start on the offensive end.

Makhel Mitchell broke a scoreless tie with a layup assisted by Anthony Black, then Black ducked behind a ball screen at the top of the key and buried a three. The Bulldogs' Shakeel Moore responded with a triple of his own on the next trip down.

Makhi Mitchell and Cameron Matthews were hit with double fouls that the officials went to the monitor to look at.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Makhi Mitchell and Makhel Mitchell

The Razorbacks are looking to notch their sixth straight win in the SEC after a 1-5 start. This is their first Saturday game in Fayetteville with an after-noon tipoff since Dec. 3.

Nick Smith went through warmups with Arkansas and appears to at least be available for the game. He has not been in uniform since the Razorbacks’ win over Bradley in North Little Rock on Dec. 17.

Arkansas put five players in double figures Tuesday at Kentucky, including a team-high 20 points from Council and 19 from Black. Davis pitched in 15 points and seven assists, which were a season high.

Makhel Mitchell contributed 15 big points and 5 blocks, and Jordan Walsh scored 13 points off the bench. The Razorbacks, too, scored 20 fast-break points against the Wildcats — their best total in a game away from home this season.

Arkansas owns the nation’s No. 14 defensive efficiency rating at 92.4 points allowed per 100 possessions. The Razorbacks are seventh in the SEC in that metric in league games.

Mississippi State’s starters: Shakeel Moore, Cameron Matthews, DJ Jeffries, Dashawn Davis and Tolu Smith

The Bulldogs have won four consecutive games dating back to the Big 12/SEC Challenge weekend in late January. Mississippi State on Jan. 28 defeated TCU 81-74 in overtime in Starkville, Miss.

Smith is the headliner for Mississippi State. He is averaging 12.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in conference play and 14.7 points for the season.

KenPom data shows he is No. 1 in SEC games in usage rate and fouls drawn per 40 minutes played at 8.0, so the Mitchell twins and Arkansas’ front line will again have their hands full. Smith has scored 25 or more points twice during the team’s four-game win streak.

Moore is the only other Bulldogs player scoring in double figures in league play (10.6). Jeffries is third at 9.1 per outing.

Mississippi State is among the nation’s best defensive teams in regards to efficiency, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions. That figure is good for No. 4 in the country.

First-year coach Chris Jans’ team, though, has been hampered by a sluggish offense inside the conference. It is scoring just 92.6 points per 100 possessions, a mark that is next to last in the SEC.

The Bulldogs have not yet scored 70 points in an SEC game. They are last in the league in three-point percentage (24.5%) and free throw percentage (57.1%).