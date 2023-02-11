LR police say body pulled from creek

Little Rock police pulled a body from a Kanis Park creek on Thursday afternoon, but preliminary information did not suggest foul play, a department spokesman said.

The body was at the Pulaski County coroner on Friday after police recovered it from the rain-swollen creek Thursday afternoon, spokesman Mark Edwards said. He said he was notified of the incident that day around 4:15 p.m.

The coroner will determine the cause of death and identify the person, Edwards said, but police had no reason to think there was anything criminal about the death as of Friday.