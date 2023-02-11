Ministers gather for Pastors’ Day at state Capitol

Scores of ministers gathered for Pastors' Day at the Arkansas Capitol on Tuesday, praying and singing and getting more familiar with the seat of state government.

The event, organized by the Family Council, hadn't been held since 2019 because of covid-19, according to Jerry Cox, the group's founder and longtime president.

A team from First Pentecostal Church in North Little Rock provided the music, with a keyboardist and a drummer backing the vocalists. The congregation's pastor, Nathan Holmes, preached a brief sermon.

A number of people lifted their hands in worship.

"We did everything except take an offering," Cox said.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was initially scheduled to appear but canceled so she could focus on preparing her response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address. Republicans had tapped her to deliver a conservative rebuttal.

All of the other statewide constitutional officers were on hand to greet the crowd, Cox said.

The preachers' event was launched a decade ago or so, Cox said. It's typically held in odd-numbered years.

"The first couple of times we had the Pastors' Day, I could fit all the pastors around one good-sized table down in the Capitol cafe. [There were] maybe eight of us, maybe 10," Cox said. "It has grown over the years."

Most of the 250 chairs were filled Tuesday. Others worshipped from a distance, gazing down on the crowd from higher floors.

"The idea is to help not only bring a godly presence into the Capitol building, but also to help preachers feel more comfortable with coming to the Capitol," Cox said.

"Pastors can be so confident in their church and in their own pulpit, but they come to the Capitol and they see those marble walls and all of a sudden, I can see the uneasiness on their faces. They're just not comfortable in that setting," Cox said. "I say, 'Guys, pastors, these lawmakers put their pants on one leg at a time just like the rest of us. There's no reason for you to feel intimidated or out of your comfort zone.'"

The event is "overtly Christian" but non-partisan and nondenominational, Cox said. "All stripes and flavors" of ministry leaders participate and are welcome, he said.

Ray Williams, co-founder of the CityChurch Network in Little Rock, said the event attracted a cross-section of Arkansas ministers.

"I talked to pastors from all over the state and from multiple denominations and multiple sized churches," he said. "There was a great diversity there."

Williams welcomed the opportunity to gather in one place "to pray for our state and to pray for our elected leaders," adding, "I think it was just a huge blessing."