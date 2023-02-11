Montana amends transgender bill

HELENA, Mont. — Montana lawmakers Thursday amended a proposed bill that opponents criticized as letting students avoid punishment for intentionally misgendering or “deadnaming” their transgender peers.

Deadnaming refers to calling a transgender person by their birth name even though they have changed their name as part of their gender transition.

Under the changed legislation, schools would be allowed to discipline those who refer to transgender students by their birth name or birth gender when such behavior rises to the level of bullying.

Opponents argued that the modified bill just creates a gray area that allows harassment and leaves schools with no way to discipline it until it meets the state’s legal definition of bullying.

The House Judiciary Committee passed the amended legislation 13-6, a day after hearing from dozens of opponents.