Muss says time to move on

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman is confident his team will avoid a letdown against Mississippi State today after the Razorbacks beat Kentucky 88-73 on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

It was Arkansas' fifth victory at Kentucky in 20 games and second-largest margin after the Razorbacks beat the Wildcats 105-88 in 1992 in the teams' first SEC matchup.

"I think there's plenty of time to get over that win," Musselman said Wednesday.

Musselman said having a day off Wednesday helped the Razorbacks put the Kentucky game behind them as well as having two full-scale practices Thursday and Friday to focus on the Bulldogs.

With today's tipoff at 5 p.m., Arkansas also will get in a shootaround this morning as the Razorbacks go for what they hope will be a sixth consecutive SEC victory after a 1-5 start.

"Once you get over four, five wins, you just can never get comfortable with that," Musselman said. "You have to understand how hard it is to win."

Freshman forward Jordan Walsh said the Razorbacks know Mississippi State, which has won four consecutive games, is capable of beating them.

"We can't overlook them at all, because if we do, they'll come in here and beat us," Walsh said. "We have to be locked in and know Mississippi State is playing well and has beaten some good teams, beaten ranked teams."

The Bulldogs have beaten two teams currently ranked in No. 10 Marquette and No. 17 TCU.

Mom and 200 wins

Eric Musselman earned his 200th victory in eight seasons as a college coach when the Razorbacks beat Kentucky. He has a 90-35 record in his fourth season at Arkansas after leading Nevada to a 110-34 record in four seasons.

"I know my mom was pretty happy in San Diego," Musselman said. "She was blowing my phone up with text messages, so that was pretty cool.

"Really, [wife] Danyelle and [daughter] Mariah and [sons] Michael and Matt and my mom, as long as they're happy with the 200, I'll be happy."

Musselman's mother, Kris, attended her first Arkansas home game when the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M 81-70 at Walton Arena last week with a crowd of about 11,000 in attendance despite ice and snow hitting the area.

"I'm getting ready to leave [for the arena] and I say to my mom as I'm walking out the door ... 'Gosh mom, I wish you could really see Bud Walton [filled to capacity],' " Musselman said. "And Danyelle snapped back and said, 'It's going to be a great crowd.' And she was right.

"It's not what it normally is. But considering the circumstances, I don't want to use the word 'shocking,' because nothing shocks me with our crowd anymore, but it was really, really phenomenal."

The first game with her son as the Razorbacks' coach Kris Musselman attended was at the NCAA West Regional semifinals in San Francisco last season when Arkansas beat No. 1 Gonzaga.

Earlier this season, Kris Musselman, 80, attended Arkansas' three games at the Maui Invitational and when the Razorbacks played at Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Hot shots

The Razorbacks' 62.7% shooting (32 of 51) at Kentucky matched their record for an SEC game. They also shot 62.7% (37 of 59) in a 94-61 victory at Missouri in 2016.

"They've got a lot of good players, but they have a lot of holes defensively," freshman point guard Black said of the Wildcats when he spoke on Arkansas' postgame radio show. "We did a good job picking out our matchups, being unselfish."

Black, a projected NBA Draft lottery pick, had 19 points, 5 steals, 5 rebounds and 4 assists and likely played at Rupp Arena for the only time.

"I mean, the fuel was it's Rupp Arena," Black said of his all-around performance. "Not everybody gets to play in there.

"I don't know how many times I'm going to get to play in there, if I ever get to play in there again.

"I was just thinking, 'It's a special arena, special venue. Just come out and try to play hard, because it's a lot of people who want to play in there.' "

At Arkansas again

Today will mark the fifth time in the past seven Arkansas-Mississippi State games the teams are playing at Walton Arena with just two matchups in that span at the Bulldogs' Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. This also is the second consecutive season the Razorbacks are playing the Bulldogs are home without having to travel to Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs won three consecutive times at Walton Arena in 2017, 2019 and 2020 before the Razorbacks won 61-46 in 2021 and 63-55 last season.

Since Arkansas joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season, the Razorbacks are 22-7 at home against the Bulldogs and 6-21 at Mississippi State.