Montrose purchases environmental firm

North Little Rock-based Montrose Environmental Group on Friday announced the purchase of Environmental Alliance Inc., an environmental engineering and consulting firm, a news release said.

Founded in Delaware in 1991, Environmental Alliance has completed thousands of remediation and environmental consulting projects, the release said. The company has offices in Wilmington, Del.; Edison, N.J.; Glen Burnie, Md.; and Richmond, Va.

"Adding EAI's experienced environmental team increases our scale and ability to serve clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic," said Montrose Senior Vice President Sean Rome. "EAI has extensive experience with all major cleanup strategies. ... We are excited to join talents with such a highly regarded group."

EAI's senior team will continue with Montrose and will join the Environmental Consulting & Engineering Division led by Rome, which reports into the Company's Remediation and Reuse segment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Montrose shares rose 88 cents, or 1.7%, to close Friday at $51.79. The shares have traded as low as $28.36 and as high as $57.49 in the past 52 weeks.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

High school grads catching up in pay

Fortunes flipped last year for college and high school graduates when it comes to wages.

In 2022, median annual pay was $52,000 for Americans with a bachelor's degree, according to data released by the New York Federal Reserve Friday. That's a 7.4% decline in inflation-adjusted terms -- the steepest plunge since 2004, erasing nearly all of the pandemic-era gains. It was sharpest for those earning the most.

Meanwhile, wages accelerated 6% in real terms to $34,320 for those with only a high school diploma -- the biggest gain in more than two decades.

While secondary-degree holders are still paid more, those who didn't attend college are catching up. Americans with only a high school diploma made 93% of what recent graduates with a bachelor's degree in the bottom quarter of wages made. The ratio is up from 79% in 2021, and it's back at the levels seen in 2019 when tight labor markets were boosting pay at the lower end of the spectrum.

The data underscores the demand for service-sector workers and those in segments of the economy where technical skills are more important than a college degree, such as plumbing and electrical work.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Murphy Oil jumps 5.9% to lead index

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 860.26, up 5.31.

Shares of Murphy Oil Corp. rose 5.9% to lead the index Friday.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.