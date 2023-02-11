GOLF

Scheffler leads in Phoenix

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler took the lead into the weekend in the Phoenix Open, with local favorite Jon Rahm right behind at TPC Scottsdale. The second-ranked Scheffler played 25 holes Friday, completing a 3-under 68 in the first round and shooting a bogey-free 64 in the second to get to 10 under. He had a two-stroke lead over Rahm and Adam Hadwin when play was suspended because of darkness. Rahm, the former Arizona State star ranked No. 3, also returned early to finish the first round. He shot 68-66 to possibly set up a Super Bowl weekend showdown with Scheffler for the No. 1 ranking. Hadwin had eight holes left when play was suspended. None of the afternoon starters were able to finish the round. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is in a tie for 18th place at 3-under. Moore shot a 1-under 70 on Friday. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) is at 2-over overall after completing 11 holes.

Ames remains in front

Stephen Ames fired a 3-under 70 Friday at the Champion Tour’s Trophy Hassan tournament in Rabat, Morocco. Ames has two-day score of 9-under 137 and leads Paul Broadhurst and Mark Hensby by three shots. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 1-over 74 on Friday and is at 1-over 147 overall. Little Rock’s Glen Day struggled with a 77 on Friday and is at 2-over 148.

BASEBALL

Astros, Javier reach deal

Pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros agreed Friday to a $64 million, five-year contract that avoided a salary arbitration hearing. Javier gets a $2 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, and salaries of $3 million this season, $7 million in 2024, $10 million in 2025 and $21 million in each of the following two years. A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier went 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA in 25 starts and five relief appearances last year, striking out 198 and walking 52 in 148 2/3 innings. He set career bests for wins, ERA, strikeouts and innings.

BASKETBALL

SEC fines Vandy $250K

The SEC is fining Vanderbilt $250,000 for fans rushing the court after the Commodores upset No. 6 Tennessee on a buzzer-beating three-pointer. The league announced the fine Friday for violating the SEC policy limiting access to the competition area. This is Vanderbilt’s fourth offense and second in three months. Vanderbilt also was docked $250,000 in November for fans coming onto the field following a 31-24 win over Florida on Nov. 19. Teammates mobbed Tyrin Lawrence after his three-pointer from the right corner in front of the Vanderbilt bench snapped an 11-game skid to in-state rival Tennessee with a 66-65 victory Wednesday night, the biggest win yet of Coach Jerry Stackhouse’s four-year tenure. Fans quickly ran onto the court to celebrate.

Nets guard fined $40K

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Friday for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview. Thomas was being interviewed along with Spencer Dinwiddie on TNT after the Nets’ 116-105 victory over Chicago on Thursday night. He was asked about Dinwiddie’s joke that he and Dorian Finney-Smith, who came together from Dallas in the trade for Kyrie Irving, helped make the Nets a better-looking team. Thomas laughingly responded with a gay slur.

TENNIS

Wolf upsets Tiafoe in Dallas

J.J. Wolf rallied for a three-set victory over No. 2 seed Frances Tiafoe, and John Isner won his 500th career tiebreaker in another straight-sets win in the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open on Friday. Wolf reached his second career semifinal by erasing two break points in the deciding game of the all-American match, closing out the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win with his 11th ace on his second match point. The fifth-seeded Inser is back in the semifinals in the second year of his hometown event after a 7-6 (8), 7-5 win over unseeded Emilio Gomez of Ecuador.

FOOTBALL

Favre seeks case dismissal

Brett Favre’s lawyers filed papers Friday again asking a Mississippi judge to dismiss the retired NFL quarterback from a lawsuit that demands repayment of millions of dollars of welfare money intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. The Mississippi Department of Human Services last year sued Favre and more than three dozen other people or businesses. The suit says money from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program was improperly spent, including on projects Favre supported: $5 million for a volleyball arena at the university where Favre’s daughter played the sport and $1.7 million toward development of a concussion treatment drug. Favre, who lives in Mississippi, sought to be dismissed from the state lawsuit in November, then the state revised its demand against him in December. The filing Friday responds to the state’s December demand. The latest attempt to get out of the state lawsuit came a day after Favre filed three defamation lawsuits against Mississippi Auditor Shad White and two former NFL players who have sharply criticized Favre in their roles as national sportscasters — Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe.