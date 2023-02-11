100 years ago

Feb. 11, 1923

BLYTHEVILLE -- It took the Police Department, the Fire Department and numerous citizens to quell Elzey Bailey, 28, when that young man undertook to stir Blytheville today with more vim than Billy Sunday. White mule and a well-oiled .45-caliber pistol were Elzey's sides in what promised to be a wholesale funeral around the east end of the city. It seems that young Mr. Bailey became enraged at man's inhumanity to man, and set out to right the wrong's of a downtrodden people. In order to awake residents to a full realization of the program in hand, Elzey betook himself to a deserted barn down in the east end, and unlimbered his revolver some dozen or more times into the cool empty spaces there abounding. Growing tired of this exercise, Elzey then sought the more populous thoroughfares. ... Finally he was brought to police headquarters and locked up. In about an hour he had set fire to the jail.

50 years ago

Feb. 11, 1973

EUREKA SPRINGS -- About 45 business and professional leaders in Northwest Arkansas will conduct their second annual tour of surrounding states to promote tourism in a four-county area of Arkansas. The bus tour is sponsored by the Greater Beaver Lake Association and Northwest Arkansas Chambers of Commerce. Don Watson of Eureka Springs is president of the Association, which has members in Benton, Washington, Carroll and Madison counties.

25 years ago

Feb. 11, 1998

• University of Arkansas System employees and their dependents may soon not be eligible to have their health insurance help pay for abortions unless it is needed to save the life of the mother. That possibility hinges on whether Pulaski County Chancellor Vann Smith accepts a settlement agreement filed Thursday in Chancery Court and agrees to dismiss a lawsuit targeting the insurance plan. ... The suit contended that a group health insurance plan offered to UA System employees and their dependents violated Amendment 68 of the Arkansas Constitution, which says that public funds won't be used to pay for abortions other than to save the mother's life. The insurance plan provides coverage for the payment of abortions performed in certain instances other than to preserve the life of the mother. According to the suit, the plan is self-funded, which means that the payments for benefits "are made directly from monies belonging to the U of A."

10 years ago

Feb. 11, 2013

• Benton city officials will vote today whether to file a lawsuit against owners of two properties described as community eyesores. ... Benton code enforcement officials wouldn't release Friday the number of times either property had been cited or what those citations were for. City Attorney Brent Houston said he instructed the officials to e-mail a reporter the 200-page list of citations, but no one had done so as of the close of business Friday. ... The city may file more suits claiming properties are common-law nuisances in the future, he said. After the first suit was filed, people called the mayor's office to report other "problem properties."