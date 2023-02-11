Police investigate Spa City homicide

HOT SPRINGS -- Police are investigating the death of a man found in his home in Hot Springs early Thursday as a homicide, according to a news release Friday morning.

About 4 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 104 Oakcliff St. regarding a possibly deceased person and found a white male, later identified as Jeffery Alan Parker, 39, deceased inside the residence.

The Hot Springs police criminal investigation division responded to the scene, Officer 1st Class Omar Cervantes, the department's public information officer, said in the release. He said the death is being investigated as a homicide.