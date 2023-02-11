Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigate Spa City homicide

by The Sentinel-Record | Today at 3:20 a.m.

HOT SPRINGS -- Police are investigating the death of a man found in his home in Hot Springs early Thursday as a homicide, according to a news release Friday morning.

About 4 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 104 Oakcliff St. regarding a possibly deceased person and found a white male, later identified as Jeffery Alan Parker, 39, deceased inside the residence.

The Hot Springs police criminal investigation division responded to the scene, Officer 1st Class Omar Cervantes, the department's public information officer, said in the release. He said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Print Headline: Police investigate Spa City homicide

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT