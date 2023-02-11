PREP BASKETBALL: Rogers Heritage ends three-game losing streak on Senior Night by beating Fort Smith Southside

ROGERS -- Rogers Heritage won the game it needed to remain competitive in the 6A-West Conference.

Heritage had dropped to fourth place in the league standings following three consecutive losses. But the Lady War Eagles snapped the skid Friday by beating Fort Smith Southside 63-42 on Senior Night at the War Eagles gym.

Carlee Casteel and Ruthie McCain each scored 16 points for Heritage (18-7, 7-5), which led 16-8 after one quarter and 34-25 at halftime. Sierra Smith had 16 points to lead Southside (6-18, 1-10).

Heritage truly needed Friday's home win, especially with games against Fort Smith Northside and Springdale Har-Ber next week, followed by matchups against Fayetteville and Rogers to close out conference play.

Friday's win for Heritage followed a 41-34 loss to Bentonville earlier this week.

"I'm very pleased with the girls' effort tonight coming off a three-game losing streak to quality opponents," Rogers Heritage coach Josh Laymon said. "It would've been easy for the girls to get their feelings hurt and get down on themselves but, instead, they responded with the character that shows what they're about."

Heritage got off to a good start behind Sophie Sarratt, who scored seven of her nine points in the first quarter. Casteel, who did not score in the first quarter, came alive with 10 points in the second quarter that included a couple of 3-pointers. Seven players scored at least one point for the Lady War Eagles.

"Sophie always comes with a tremendous amount of energy," Laymon said. "She seems to consistently flourish in those situations when she plays down hill and with her opportunities to be active on defense."

Both teams shot well from outside in the first half, including Heritage center Ruthie McCain, who let fly with a 3 after Laymon yelled 'Hit it, Ruthie' from court side.

Southside (6-18, 1-10) attacked the basket aggressively but the Lady Mavs had trouble finishing their shots near the basket. Southside found more success beyond the arch, where the Lady Mavs scored seven of their eight field goals in the first half on 3-point baskets.