Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, offers doughnuts and coffee at 8:30 a.m., a traditional service at 9 a.m. Sundays, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11. Both services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. (501) 225-9231.

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

• First Assembly of God Church, 221 N. Elm St., Jacksonville, welcomes The Hoppers in concert, 7 p.m., Feb. 23. Free; love offering taken. (501) 590-9357.

• First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

• First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

• Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-4225.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., livestreams its worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., which are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, which are also livestreamed at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. A Festival of the Senses concert starring Little Rock mezzo-soprano Sarah Dailey, will be held 7 p.m. Feb. 28. stlukeepiscopal.org.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. A women's Bible study meets in the parish hall noon-1 p.m. Mondays. (501) 225-4203.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sundays, has 8:30 and 11 a.m. traditional worship services in the sanctuary; 9 a.m. services in Second Hall and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School. Ash Wednesday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22. A grief support group will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 21. Lunch is provided. Registration is available at (501) 227-0000 or faithandgrief.org.

• Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 W. 13th St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. hooverumc.org.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with Evensong at 4 p.m. trinitylittlerock.org.

• Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., has worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-3528.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sunday. Dr. Jay Mehta, chief of cardiovascular medicine at UAMS, will discuss his book, "Heart Disease: It's All in Your Head." (501) 225-1503.

• Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., holds services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. More information at westoverhills.org.

The deadline for Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release or update a listing, email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com