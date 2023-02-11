Sections
Rick Lee’s Dixie Belle Stakes selections and analysis

by Rick Lee | Today at 1:53 a.m.

Rick Lee's picks

9 The Dixie Belle. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds fillies

KEY OF LIFE*** is a stake-winning sprinter who reeled off three consecutive victories last season in Kentucky, and the talented filly is treated with Lasix for the first time. STONE SILENT won her debut as a juvenile in a stake last summer at Santa Anita, and she ships from California for the powerful stable of trainer John Sadler. TWIRLED finished a neck in front of the top selection two races back at Churchill, and she won an allowance tuneup here Dec. 31.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Key of Life;Prat;Cox;7-5

4 Stone Silent;Vazquez;Sadler;3-1

7 Twirled;Castillo;Asmussen;7-2

2 Klassy Bridgette;Arrieta;Hartman;6-1

1 Pate;Bejarano;Stuart;12-1

5 Always Angels;Juarez;Ortiz;15-1

6 Parody;Santana;Brisset;12-1

8 Baytown Lovely;McEntee;McEntee;20-1

