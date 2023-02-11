Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 0-9 (0%)

MEET 68-234 (29.1%)

LEE'S LOCK Knocker Down in the eighth

BEST BET Truly a Rocket in the sixth

LONG SHOT I'm So Funny in the 10th

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $51,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MAHAAMEL*** is having blinkers removed following consecutive photo finish defeats, and the consistent 5-year-old had a subsequent bullet five-furlong breeze. GREATHEART defeated $30,000 conditioned claimers in determined fashion, and he won an unusually fast maiden race last season at Oaklawn. MIACOMET has recorded three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and he is the controlling speed and a wire-to-wire threat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Mahaamel;Arrieta;Sharp;8-5

2 Greatheart;Cabrera;Hollendorfer;3-1

4 Miacomet;Bejarano;Shirer;4-1

5 Stellar Tap;Jordan;Anderson;8-1

7 Icarus;Torres;Van Berg;5-1

3 Carnivore;Baze;Keithan;15-1

1 Jedrek;Juarez;Lauer;15-1

2 Purse $26,500, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

TWITTY CITY** overcame a slow start when running down $7,500 rivals as a post-time favorite, and he was claimed by a winning stable and should have an honest pace to run at. GOLD BUCKLE was a win machine in route races at Indiana, and he races for the leading trainer following a competitive second-place finish. LOOKIN HIGH added blinkers and responded by defeating $6,250 claimers at 29-1 odds Jan. 27.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Twitty City;Bejarano;Rosin;3-1

6 Gold Buckle;Torres;Diodoro;5-2

8 Lookin High;Saez;Loy;6-1

5 California Swing;Cabrera;McKnight;9-2

4 Principe Guilherme;Jordan;Chleborad;10-1

2 Holding Pattern;Castillo;Villafranco;10-1

1 Cool Runnings;Zimmerman;Diodoro;12-1

10 First Line;Pusac;Litfin;15-1

3 Rye Humor;Medellin;Morse;20-1

9 Jacks Spring Break;Bailey;Dixon;30-1

7 Sahm Tequila;Bowen;Litfin;30-1

3 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

LITTLE DEMON*** followed consecutive clear victories with a second-place second-level allowance finish at Aqueduct, and he is a likely winner if able to ship and hold his form. HOME RUN TRICK has won seven of his eight races at Oaklawn, and he is always the one to catch at today's level. BIG COUNTRY dominated conditioned claiming rivals in front-running style at Fair Grounds, and notice the runner-up came back to win and posted a Beyer figure of 83.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Little Demon;Vazquez;Jacobson;6-5

3 Home Run Trick;Bejarano;Brennan;3-1

4 Big Country;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

5 Derby Code;Castillo;Sharp;8-1

1 Eskenforit;Jordan;Martin;12-1

7 Colosi;Juarez;Petalino;12-1

6 Buddy Reaux;Cabrera;Dixon;20-1

8 Guard;Torres;Lauer;20-1

4 Purse $104,000, 1 mile, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

DEAR LADY*** raced close to a strong pace in a deceptively good third-place route finish, likely needed the race and is cutting back in distance. BOLT FOR ALLISON set a moderate pace and kept on running in a clear two-turn maiden victory, which earned the same Beyer figure as the top selection. U GLOW GIRL broke her maiden sprinting last summer at Saratoga, and she is running two turns for the first time following a useful second-place sprint finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Dear Lady;Arrieta;McPeek;7-5

6 Bolt for Allison;Juarez;Hartman;3-1

7 U Glow Girl;Geroux;Cox;7-2

2 Demi;Cabrera;Stuart;6-1

1 Condensation;Zimmerman;Hartman;12-1

4 Bluelightspecial;De La Cruz;Contreras;12-1

5 Lucky Deputy;Santana;Asmussen;12-1

5 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $20,000

ASPEN CLUB*** was caught inside the final furlong while nearly nine lengths clear of third in a return from a long layoff, and a similar effort likely wins at this level. SOBRIETY rallied over a speed-favoring surface in a sharp maiden win last month, and the lightly-raced 4-year-old is likely to show continued improvement. TALE OF TRUTH has the talent to win at the level, and the inconsistent gelding is racing for leading trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Aspen Club;Garcia;Morse;2-1

10 Sobriety;Medellin;Milligan;4-1

6 Tale of Truth;Zimmerman;Diodoro;9-2

4 Traffic Control;Santana;Wilson;6-1

3 Lord M;Cabrera;Moquett;8-1

2 Atta Party;Torres;Silva;10-1

8 Botany;Asmussen;Moquett;15-1

5 Billhill;Jordan;Chleborad;20-1

12 Super Geek;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

13 Depart;Medellin;Milligan;30-1

7 Oneighthundredcash;Gonzalez;Mason;30-1

9 Braska;Harr;Cline;30-1

1 Driver;Pusac;Martin;50-1

14 Warning Label;Harr;Cline;50-1

6 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

TRULY A ROCKET*** was heavily favored and did not disappoint defeating state-bred allowance rivals by four widening lengths, and she appears improved for Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. LEGENDARY GIFT is moving into restricted company after defeating open $10,000 sprinters, and she was a clear two-turn winner last summer at Prairie Meadows. IPSUM GRATUS finished third in a thrilling four-horse photo finish two weeks back, and the beaten favorite had a swift subsequent breeze.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Truly a Rocket;Bejarano;Hollendorfer;5-2

6 Legendary Gift;Jordan;Schultz;7-2

2 Ipsum Gratus;Saez;McKnight;5-1

9 Xylophone;Triana;Keithan;6-1

1 Distorted Secrets;Juarez;Green;8-1

4 Hoping for a Ring;Arrieta;Schleis;15-1

8 Duchess Bubbles;Medellin;Milligan;12-1

7 First Empress;Cabrera;Vance;12-1

11 Undecoded;Torres;Martin;12-1

10 Close to Me;Bowen;Puhl;15-1

5 Bid for Power;Gonzalez;Jacquot;20-1

7 Purse $107,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

THOMAS SHELBY** is a classy veteran who possesses excellent early speed, and the New York shipper has a good record at Oaklawn. TUT'S REVENGE has earned strong Beyer figures in consecutive second-place finishes, and he is competitive at all distances and on any kind of surface. SUPER STOCK has not raced since June, but the winner of the 2021 Arkansas Derby brings a series of bullet works from Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Thomas Shelby;Vazquez;Jacobson;5-2

4 Tut's Revenge;De La Cruz;Stuart;6-1

8 Super Stock;Asmussen;Asmussen;7-2

9 Silver Prospector;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

6 Soy Tapatio;Torres;Diodoro;9-2

1 King Kumbalay;Cheminaud;Correas;15-1

7 Spa City;Juarez;Kenneally;15-1

3 He'smyhoneybadger;Arrieta;Sharp;15-1

2 Background;Bowen;Puhich;20-1

8 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

KNOCKER DOWN**** is a stake-placed sprinter who has put three strong races in succession, and his natural speed puts him in position to win turning into the stretch. MISTER MMMMM lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a tough-luck defeat, and he is exceptionally quick and the one to catch. ABSOLUTE CHAOS was beaten only two lengths in his return from a long vacation, and moving from a wet to a fast track will help.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Knocker Down;Geroux;Cox;2-1

8 Mister Mmmmm;Cabrera;Catalano;7-2

2 Absolute Chaos;Baze;DiVito;8-1

6 Jackman;Torres;Broberg;8-1

5 Uncle Buddy;Vazquez;Jacobson;9-2

3 Ultimate;Jordan;Martin;10-1

1 Town Branch;Arrieta;Hartman;15-1

7 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;20-1

12 Classic Moment;Asmussen;Asmussen;20-1

4 Hoya Paranoya;Juarez;Puhich;20-1

11 Lightning Struck;Gonzalez;Green;30-1

9 Victory March;Castillo;McKnight;30-1

10 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

I'M SO FUNNY** is an unraced filly showing seven weeks of fast workouts, and trainer Larry Jones has used today's rider in upset wins in the past at Oaklawn. PUNCHBOWL is a first-timer with a win-early pedigree, and she is working well for top trainer Brad Cox. INTO LOVE is very fast and brings consecutive second-place finishes into a race with several first-time starters.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 I'm So Funny;Harr;Jones;12-1

2 Punchbowl;Prat;Cox;3-1

7 Into Love;Saez;Jones;5-2

12 Barstool Babe;Bejarano;Moquett;10-1

8 Charlize;Torres;DiVito;6-1

9 Montastical;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

5 Allymisslove;Cabrera;Brisset;10-1

1 Exponential Star;Castillo;Schultz;20-1

6 Shesasmalltowngirl;Vazquez;Maker;20-1

11 Unsung Melody;Geroux;Ortiz;20-1

10 Cecile;Baze;Schultz;20-1

3 Sacred Wish;Jordan;Chleborad;20-1