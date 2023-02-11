BOYS

BERGMAN 79, FLIPPIN 52 Class 3A No. 1 Bergman (32-4, 12-0 3A-1) finished the conference portion of its schedule unbeaten behind a 33-point effort from Walker Patton. Dylan Friend scored 20 points for the Panthers. Corbin Rogers had 21 points to lead Flippin (17-17, 5-7).

BOONEVILLE 67, COSSATOT RIVER 59 Jace Washburn conducted the night for Booneville (13-8, 9-5 3A-4), scoring 21 points in the win. Raiden Ferguson had 18 points for the Bearcats. Hunter Burke turned in 15 points, and Dillon Loving had 14 points for Cossatot River (12-13, 6-7).

MAUMELLE 67, JACKSONVILLE 63 Jacob Lanier put up 24 points and grabbed five rebounds in a hard-fought victory for Maumelle (17-10, 10-2 5A-Central). Addison Shelton had 14 points and four rebounds, while Jordan Harris tallied 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Hornets.

MILLS 67, STUTTGART 51 Keaton Cross' 16 points and 10 rebounds put Mills (16-10, 10-2 4A-8) over the top against the Ricebirds. Marcus Kendrick had 15 points and five rebounds, Q.J. King piled up 12 points and five assists, and Anthony Hester contributed 10 points and five rebounds for the Comets.

WONDERVIEW 70, QUITMAN 45 Sam Reynolds scored 24 points, and Tyler Gottsponer had 12 points in a blowout for Wonderview (24-5). Gage Looney and Austin Brice provided 11 points and 10 points, respectively, for the Daredevils. Zane Pierce led Quitman (4-19) with 19 points. Owen Brantley had 10 points.

RECTOR 70, CORNING 48 Kameron Jones finished with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists as Rector (21-4) won easily. Cooper Rabjohn had 16 points and five steals, and Cash Lindsey added 11 points for the Cougars.

VAN BUREN 59, MOUNTAIN HOME 48 Glavine McDonald' 20 points and Drew Brasuell's 13 points carried Van Buren (15-11, 6-4 5A-West), which kept up its quest to earn a postseason spot. Conner Myers added 12 points for the Pointers.

GIRLS

BENTON 54, PINE BLUFF 21 Madison McIntire had 14 points, and Alyssa Houston collected 12 points and 12 rebounds as Benton (19-13, 12-0 5A-South) breezed. Presley Chism also scored 11 points for the Lady Panthers, who led 35-12 at halftime.

BERGMAN 68, FLIPPIN 33 Kiersten Lowry made seven three-pointers and finished with 21 points as Bergman (30-4, 11-1 3A-1) avenged its only league setback. Maddi Holt added 18 points for the Lady Panthers. Sam Greenhaw scored nine points for Flippin (21-9, 9-3).

BRYANT 64, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 38 Lauren Lain had 16 points while Brilynn Findley and Emileigh Muse had 10 points apiece as Bryant (15-8, 4-5 6A-Central) trounced the Lady Gryphons. Skylar Percy and Natalie Edmonson both chipped in with eight points for the Lady Hornets.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 59, NEMO VISTA 36 Conley Gibson scored 15 points,and Josie Williams supplied 14 points for Conway Christian (24-5), which stepped out of conference play to pick up a win. Brooklyn Pratt and Kate Scroggins each had eight points for the Lady Eagles.

COSSATOT RIVER 45, BOONEVILLE 33 Landrey Richardson delivered with a game-high 18 points as Cossatot River (19-8, 12-1 3A-4) ended the Lady Bearcats' 30-game conference winning streak. Hannah McClain and Chelsea Carterby both had 10 points for the Lady Eagles. Leight Swint scored 11 points and Lexi Franklin had 10 points for Booneville (17-5, 13-1).

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 58, FAYETTEVILLE 48 Erianna Gooden had 16 of her 22 points in the second half to catapult Northside (21-4, 11-2 6A-West). Karys Washington and Cherish Blackmon both scored 16 points for the Lady Bears.

GREENWOOD 75, HARRISON 35 Madison Cartwright had 24 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals for Class 5A No. 1 Greenwood (23-2, 10-0 5A-West). Anna Trusty had 18 points and Brooklyn Woolsey amassed 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

MAUMELLE 35, JACKSONVILLE 33 Taijah Jackson came through with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals to lead Maumelle (10-17, 5-8 5A-Central) past the Lady Titans. Raelen Randle had seven points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Monica Hardaway also collected seven points and eight rebounds in the win.

MILLS 45, STUTTGART 36 Jordan Gregory powered her way to 27 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals to jumpstart Mills (9-18, 5-7 4A-8). Juell Phillips added 9 points, 4 steals and 3 rebounds for the Lady Comets.

MOUNTAIN HOME 44, VAN BUREN 39 Laykin Moore scored a team-high 13 points to push Mountain Home (15-11, 6-4 5A-West) over the Lady Pointers. Amelia Rucker chipped in with 11 points for the Lady Bombers.

QUITMAN 55, WONDERVIEW 40 Silver Mulliniks put in 28 points for Quitman (18-5) as the Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Daredevils. Riley Gottsponer had 15 points, and Layla Terry and Madison Stovall had 10 points each for Wonderview (18-9).

SALEM 64, CAVE CITY 32 Marleigh Sellars ended the night with 28 points to send Salem (22-3, 14-0 3A-2) past the Cavewomen. Chelsea Hamilton had 12 points, and Maddie Keen gathered eight points for the Lady Greyhounds.

TEXARKANA 43, WHITE HALL 30 Makayla Dodd had 15 points and 12 rebounds in a road win for Texarkana (9-12, 4-8 5A-South). Seaira Watson followed with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady 'Backs.

WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 63, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 35 Taylor Moffett finished with 21 points to direct White County Central (11-18) to a nonconference victory. Gabby Hancock scored 14 points, and McKenzie Massey had 10 points for the Lady Bears.