High school basketball scores and schedule

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:18 a.m.

Friday's scores

BOYS

6A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Central 63, Cabot 45

Jonesboro 60, North Little Rock 52

Bryant 72, Little Rock Southwest 40

6A-WEST

Bentonville West 59, Springdale 53

Fayetteville 79, Fort Smith Northside 56

Rogers Heritage 61, Fort Smith Southside 52

Springdale Har-Ber 57, Bentonville 51

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe 47, eStem 46

Maumelle 67, Jacksonville 63

Little Rock Parkview 52, Little Rock Catholic 48

5A-EAST

Marion 52, Searcy 46

Paragould 57, Batesville 51

Nettleton 55, West Memphis 46

5A-SOUTH

Pine Bluff 65, Benton 39

Hot Springs 62, El Dorado 46

Sheridan 62, Hot Springs Lakeside 59, OT

5A-WEST

Russellville 59, Alma 50

Siloam Springs 51, Greenbrier 47

Greenwood 62, Harrison 59

Van Buren 59, Mountain Home 48

4A-1

Huntsville 69, Gentry 48

Farmington 94, Gravette 41

Pea Ridge 54, Prairie Grove 44

Berryville 66, Shiloh Christian 47

4A-3

Brookland 78, Trumann 45

4A-4

Morrilton 63, Dardanelle 54

Subiaco Academy 52, Mena 37

Ozark 53, Fountain Lake 48

4A-5

Little Rock Christian 79, LISA Academy West 29

4A-7

Arkadelphia 59, Ashdown 37

Hope 56, Nashville 53

4A-8

Warren 74, Hamburg 60

Mills 67, Stuttgart 51

Watson Chapel 63, Star City 39

3A-1

Bergman 79, Flippin 52

Valley Springs 77, Green Forest 65

3A-2

Melbourne 70, Hoxie 44

Mountain View 77, Walnut Ridge 54

3A-3

Manila 69, Osecola 60

3A-4

Booneville 67, Cossatot River 59

Paris 60, Cedarville 49

3A-5

Mayflower 78, Atkins 33

Maumelle Charter 61, Perryville 60

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate 80,

Helena-West Helena 50

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove 65, Genoa Central 34

Jessieville 66, Glen Rose 33

2A-2

Marshall 67, Sloan-Hendrix 57

2A-4

Johnson Co. Westside 55,

Mountainburg 43

2A-5

Bigelow 67, Conway St. Joseph 45

Cutter-Morning Star 60, Poyen 51

1A-1W

County Line 81, Decatur 30

The New School 73, St. Paul 23

1A-2

Shirley 63, Timbo 30

Nonconference

Bradley 54, Spring Hill 27

Calico Rock 64, Alpena 32

Clinton 82, Rural Special 51

Cross County at McCrory

Dermott 86, England 84

Emerson 65, Taylor 39

Jasper 59, Ozark Mountain 56

Lavaca 76, Acorn 46

Lead Hill 54, Cotter 45

LISA Academy North 79, Carlisle 41

Riverside 71, Crowley's Ridge 44

West Side Greers Ferry 78,

Mammoth Spring 69

White Co. Central 66, Palestine-Wheatley 48

GIRLS

6A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock 72, Jonesboro 36

Bryant 64, Little Rock Southwest 38

6A-WEST

Springdale 49, Bentonville West 43

Fort Smith Northside 58, Fayetteville 48

Rogers Heritage 63, Fort Smith Southside 42

Springdale Har-Ber 58, Bentonville 51

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe 52, eStem 8

Maumelle 35, Jacksonville 33

Little Rock Parkview 71, Mount St. Mary 27

Little Rock Christian 67, Sylvan Hills 56

5A-EAST

Greene Co. Tech 37, Valley View 29

Searcy 61, Marion 44

Paragould 55, Batesville 31

West Memphis 58, Nettleton 40

5A-SOUTH

Benton 54, Pine Bluff 21

El Dorado 62, Hot Springs 48

Sheridan 81, Hot Springs Lakeside 64

Texarkana 43, White Hall 30

5A-WEST

Russellville 56, Alma 38

Siloam Springs 52, Greenbrier 26

Greenwood 75, Harrison 35

Mountain Home 44, Van Buren 39

4A-1

Gentry 59, Huntsville 29

Farmington 72, Gravette 33

Prairie Grove 58, Pea Ridge 32

Berryville 46, Shiloh Christian 35

4A-3

Jonesboro Westside 44, Pocahontas 37

Southside Batesville 48, Highland 43

Brookland 51, Trumann 29

4A-4

Pottsville 64, Clarksville 39

Morrilton 73, Dardanelle 39

4A-5

Pulaski Academy 56, Joe T. Robinson 26

Bauxite 63, Lonoke 37

4A-7

Arkadelphia 56, Ashdown 32

Nashville 75, Hope 13

Camden Fairview 43, Malvern 22

4A-8

Hamburg 62, Warren 20

Mills 45, Stuttgart 36

Star City 35, Watson Chapel 34

3A-1

Bergman 68, Flippin 33

Valley Springs 54, Green Forest 23

3A-2

Melbourne 49, Hoxie 19

Salem 64, Cave City 32

Mountain View 48, Walnut Ridge 26

3A-4

Cossatot River 45, Booneville 33

Paris 45, Cedarville 43

Charleston 52, Hackett 41

Two Rivers 55, Danville 49

3A-5

Atkins 65, Mayflower 57

Perryville 50, Maumelle Charter 24

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate 53,

Helena-West Helena 46

3A-7

Bismarck 43, Centerpoint 39

Benton Harmony Grove 54, Genoa Central 30

2A-2

Marshall 57, Sloan-Hendrix 33

2A-5

Bigelow 67, Conway St. Joseph 39

2A-7

Acorn 67, Caddo Hills 34

2A-8

Rison 42, Ouachita 32

1A-5

Midland 58, Clarendon 49

1A-7

Mount Ida 57, Mineral Springs 29

Nonconference

Bay 67, Armorel 44

Bradley 47, Spring Hill 38

Clinton 58, Rural Special 48

Conway Christian 59, Nemo Vista 34

Cotter 43, Lead Hill 40

England 73, Dermott 66

Mammoth Spring 49, Riverside 46

Mount Vernon-Enola 58, Guy-Perkins 21

Quitman 55, Wonderview 40

Tuckerman 61, Bradford 39

Vilonia 57, Lake Hamilton 28

Viola 41, Hillcrest 37

White Co. Central 63, Palestine-Wheatley 35

Today's games

Subject to change

3A-2

Mountain View at Hoxie

Newport at Melbourne

3A-4

Charleston at Cossatot River

2A-2

Sloan-Hendrix at Izard County

2A-4

Hector at Western Yell County

3A-6

Rose Bud at Episcopal Collegiate

2A-7

Caddo Hills at Acorn

1A-1W

St. Paul at County Line

Nonconference

Augusta at Guy-Perkins

Mills at Jonesboro*

*Boys only scheduled

Print Headline: Scores

