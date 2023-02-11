High school basketball scores and schedule

Friday's scores
BOYS
6A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Central 63, Cabot 45
Jonesboro 60, North Little Rock 52
Bryant 72, Little Rock Southwest 40
6A-WEST
Bentonville West 59, Springdale 53
Fayetteville 79, Fort Smith Northside 56
Rogers Heritage 61, Fort Smith Southside 52
Springdale Har-Ber 57, Bentonville 51
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe 47, eStem 46
Maumelle 67, Jacksonville 63
Little Rock Parkview 52, Little Rock Catholic 48
5A-EAST
Marion 52, Searcy 46
Paragould 57, Batesville 51
Nettleton 55, West Memphis 46
5A-SOUTH
Pine Bluff 65, Benton 39
Hot Springs 62, El Dorado 46
Sheridan 62, Hot Springs Lakeside 59, OT
5A-WEST
Russellville 59, Alma 50
Siloam Springs 51, Greenbrier 47
Greenwood 62, Harrison 59
Van Buren 59, Mountain Home 48
4A-1
Huntsville 69, Gentry 48
Farmington 94, Gravette 41
Pea Ridge 54, Prairie Grove 44
Berryville 66, Shiloh Christian 47
4A-3
Brookland 78, Trumann 45
4A-4
Morrilton 63, Dardanelle 54
Subiaco Academy 52, Mena 37
Ozark 53, Fountain Lake 48
4A-5
Little Rock Christian 79, LISA Academy West 29
4A-7
Arkadelphia 59, Ashdown 37
Hope 56, Nashville 53
4A-8
Warren 74, Hamburg 60
Mills 67, Stuttgart 51
Watson Chapel 63, Star City 39
3A-1
Bergman 79, Flippin 52
Valley Springs 77, Green Forest 65
3A-2
Melbourne 70, Hoxie 44
Mountain View 77, Walnut Ridge 54
3A-3
Manila 69, Osecola 60
3A-4
Booneville 67, Cossatot River 59
Paris 60, Cedarville 49
3A-5
Mayflower 78, Atkins 33
Maumelle Charter 61, Perryville 60
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate 80,
Helena-West Helena 50
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove 65, Genoa Central 34
Jessieville 66, Glen Rose 33
2A-2
Marshall 67, Sloan-Hendrix 57
2A-4
Johnson Co. Westside 55,
Mountainburg 43
2A-5
Bigelow 67, Conway St. Joseph 45
Cutter-Morning Star 60, Poyen 51
1A-1W
County Line 81, Decatur 30
The New School 73, St. Paul 23
1A-2
Shirley 63, Timbo 30
Nonconference
Bradley 54, Spring Hill 27
Calico Rock 64, Alpena 32
Clinton 82, Rural Special 51
Cross County at McCrory
Dermott 86, England 84
Emerson 65, Taylor 39
Jasper 59, Ozark Mountain 56
Lavaca 76, Acorn 46
Lead Hill 54, Cotter 45
LISA Academy North 79, Carlisle 41
Riverside 71, Crowley's Ridge 44
West Side Greers Ferry 78,
Mammoth Spring 69
White Co. Central 66, Palestine-Wheatley 48
GIRLS
6A-CENTRAL
North Little Rock 72, Jonesboro 36
Bryant 64, Little Rock Southwest 38
6A-WEST
Springdale 49, Bentonville West 43
Fort Smith Northside 58, Fayetteville 48
Rogers Heritage 63, Fort Smith Southside 42
Springdale Har-Ber 58, Bentonville 51
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe 52, eStem 8
Maumelle 35, Jacksonville 33
Little Rock Parkview 71, Mount St. Mary 27
Little Rock Christian 67, Sylvan Hills 56
5A-EAST
Greene Co. Tech 37, Valley View 29
Searcy 61, Marion 44
Paragould 55, Batesville 31
West Memphis 58, Nettleton 40
5A-SOUTH
Benton 54, Pine Bluff 21
El Dorado 62, Hot Springs 48
Sheridan 81, Hot Springs Lakeside 64
Texarkana 43, White Hall 30
5A-WEST
Russellville 56, Alma 38
Siloam Springs 52, Greenbrier 26
Greenwood 75, Harrison 35
Mountain Home 44, Van Buren 39
4A-1
Gentry 59, Huntsville 29
Farmington 72, Gravette 33
Prairie Grove 58, Pea Ridge 32
Berryville 46, Shiloh Christian 35
4A-3
Jonesboro Westside 44, Pocahontas 37
Southside Batesville 48, Highland 43
Brookland 51, Trumann 29
4A-4
Pottsville 64, Clarksville 39
Morrilton 73, Dardanelle 39
4A-5
Pulaski Academy 56, Joe T. Robinson 26
Bauxite 63, Lonoke 37
4A-7
Arkadelphia 56, Ashdown 32
Nashville 75, Hope 13
Camden Fairview 43, Malvern 22
4A-8
Hamburg 62, Warren 20
Mills 45, Stuttgart 36
Star City 35, Watson Chapel 34
3A-1
Bergman 68, Flippin 33
Valley Springs 54, Green Forest 23
3A-2
Melbourne 49, Hoxie 19
Salem 64, Cave City 32
Mountain View 48, Walnut Ridge 26
3A-4
Cossatot River 45, Booneville 33
Paris 45, Cedarville 43
Charleston 52, Hackett 41
Two Rivers 55, Danville 49
3A-5
Atkins 65, Mayflower 57
Perryville 50, Maumelle Charter 24
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate 53,
Helena-West Helena 46
3A-7
Bismarck 43, Centerpoint 39
Benton Harmony Grove 54, Genoa Central 30
2A-2
Marshall 57, Sloan-Hendrix 33
2A-5
Bigelow 67, Conway St. Joseph 39
2A-7
Acorn 67, Caddo Hills 34
2A-8
Rison 42, Ouachita 32
1A-5
Midland 58, Clarendon 49
1A-7
Mount Ida 57, Mineral Springs 29
Nonconference
Bay 67, Armorel 44
Bradley 47, Spring Hill 38
Clinton 58, Rural Special 48
Conway Christian 59, Nemo Vista 34
Cotter 43, Lead Hill 40
England 73, Dermott 66
Mammoth Spring 49, Riverside 46
Mount Vernon-Enola 58, Guy-Perkins 21
Quitman 55, Wonderview 40
Tuckerman 61, Bradford 39
Vilonia 57, Lake Hamilton 28
Viola 41, Hillcrest 37
White Co. Central 63, Palestine-Wheatley 35
Today's games
Subject to change
3A-2
Mountain View at Hoxie
Newport at Melbourne
3A-4
Charleston at Cossatot River
2A-2
Sloan-Hendrix at Izard County
2A-4
Hector at Western Yell County
3A-6
Rose Bud at Episcopal Collegiate
2A-7
Caddo Hills at Acorn
1A-1W
St. Paul at County Line
Nonconference
Augusta at Guy-Perkins
Mills at Jonesboro*
*Boys only scheduled